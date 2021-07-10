Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

11-1 (2.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 11 for 1 with 44.5 overs left

England vs Pakistan

England vs Pakistan LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second ODI at Lord's. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
10th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.D. Salt Not out 10
D.J. Malan c Khan b Ali 0
Extras 1w, 1
Total 2.1 Overs 11 - 1
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 1 0 8 0
H. Ali 1 0 1 1
Full Bowling Card