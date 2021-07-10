England vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 11 for 1 with 44.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|P.D. Salt
|Not out
|10
|D.J. Malan
|c Khan b Ali
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|2.1 Overs
|11 - 1
Full Batting Card
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.S. Afridi
|1
|0
|8
|0
|H. Ali
|1
|0
|1
|1