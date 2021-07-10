Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

11-1 (2.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

England are 11 for 1 with 44.4 overs left

England vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
England 1st 11-1 (2.2 ov)
England 1st Innings11-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P.D. Salt Not out 10 8 2 0 125.00
D.J. Malan c Khan b Ali 0 6 0 0 0.00
Z. Crawley Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1w, 1
Total 2.2 Overs, 1 wkts 11
To Bat: 
Z. Crawley,
J.M. Vince,
B.A. Stokes,
J.A. Simpson,
L. Gregory,
C. Overton,
B.A. Carse,
S. Mahmood
M.W. Parkinson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 9 Malan 1.6ov
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 1.1 0 10 0 8.57
H. Ali 1 0 1 1 1.00

Match Details

Date
10th Jul 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 10, 2021 12:42pm

  •  

    2.2

    APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    2.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs.

  • 1.6

    OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to second slip, caught by Khan.

  •  

    1.5

    Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    1.4

    Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.3

    Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    1.2

    Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    1.1

    Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Wide Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.6

    Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Full Commentary