Cricket Match
England
11-1 (2.2 ov)
Pakistan
England vs Pakistan
|England 1st
|11-1 (2.2 ov)
|England are 11 for 1 with 44.4 overs left
England 1st Innings11-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|Not out
|10
|8
|2
|0
|125.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Khan b Ali
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|2.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|11
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Malan 1.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|1.1
|0
|10
|0
|8.57
|H. Ali
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
2.2
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for Caught.
-
2.1
Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
1.6
OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to second slip, caught by Khan.
-
1.5
Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
1.4
Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
1.3
Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.2
Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.
-
1.1
Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Wide Hassan Ali to Dawid Malan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
0.6
Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
0.5
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
0.4
Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
0.3
Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
0.2
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Philip Salt. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.