A dream World Cup debut from Jofra Archer and an absolutely stunning catch by Ben Stokes helped inspire England to a 104-run win over South Africa in the opening game of ICC Cricket World Cup.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Archer (3-27) bowled with searing pace throughout, dismissing three South African batsmen as well as damaging a fourth, with Hashim Amla taken off the field and tested for concussion after wearing a vicious bouncer in the fourth over.

But, Archer's fine efforts ended up being sensationally overshadowed as Stokes pulled off an incredible, one-handed, diving catch when running back towards the deep-midwicket boundary to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

0:44 Ben Stokes pulled off a one-handed wonder catch during England's opening World Cup match against South Africa.

Earlier, Stokes top-scored with 89 as England posted 311-8 when put into bat first by the Proteas. It looked to be about a par score, but the sublime and the ridiculous of Archer, and Stokes in the field, ultimately saw the tournament hosts to a comfortable victory - South Africa dismissed for 207 in 39.5 overs.

With south London baked in sunshine - perfect conditions to begin the month-long festival of cricket ahead - it looked like a bat-first day. But a closer inspection of the pitch indicated some assistance for the bowlers, especially with an earlier 10.30am start.

As such, it was no surprise when Faf du Plessis opted to bowl after winning the toss. What was a surprise, however, was the decision to bowl Imran Tahir (2-61) with the opening over.

Tahir was there to test Jason Roy's suspect technique early on against spin, but instead he dismissed Jonny Bairstow first ball - out edging behind to a testing top-spinner - and set off on his trademark celebration sprint.

Any fears England would retreat into their shell after such an early setback were allayed by century stands for the second and fourth wickets, with Roy (54), Joe Root (51) and skipper Eoin Morgan (57) all looking in supreme touch on their way to half centuries.

A frustration, though, would be that none of them kicked on to a ton and, when Jos Buttler (18) fell in the 42nd over - chopping a Lungi Ngidi (3-66) delivery onto his stumps - England were in danger of falling short of a score of 300.

But Stokes pressed on and ensured England did hit that mark, although he departed as soon as it was reached, falling in the penultimate over as he looked to accelerate through to a century.

South Africa would have fancied their chances of chasing down 312 on a decent Oval deck, but were hugely disappointing with the bat, bar a typically enterprising 68 from Quinton de Kock at the top of the order.

The loss of Amla was a blow about as big as the one he took from Archer. He did return at the fall of the sixth wicket, but only mustered 13 as the South African innings fell apart.

0:54 Jofra Archer's express pace and bounce did for South Afeica captain Faf du Plessis in the World Cup opener at The Oval.

Rassie van der Dussen had batted nicely for 50, putting on 85 for the third wicket with De Kock, but he became Archer's third and final victim, beaten for pace and clothing the ball to mid-on when looking to pull.

It was the first of five wickets to fall for 40 runs as South Africa collapsed to defeat, with Stokes very much the star of the final act.

The Oval crowd stood as one to celebrate Stokes' stunning catch when racing back to the boundary. Phehlukwayo (24) had connected well, the ball flying off the bat fast and flat, heading over the deep midwicket fence until Stokes' incredible intervention. And just for good measure, Stokes (1-12) then wrapped up England's emphatic win, mopping up the tail with two wickets in two balls.

England move on to Trent Bridge to take on Pakistan on Monday, while South Africa have little time to lick their wounds before playing Bangladesh on Sunday, back at The Oval.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, continuing with West Indies vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge, from 10am on Friday.