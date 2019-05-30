Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

54-1 (8.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

S Africa

 

England are 54 for 1 with 41.2 overs left

England vs S Africa

ICC Cricket World Cup begins LIVE!

All the build-up to the opening match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup . Watch England take on South Africa from 9.30am.

Match Details

Date
30th May 2019
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
J S Wilson

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 27
J.M. Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0
J.E. Root Not out 26
Extras 1w, 1
Total 8.4 Overs 54 - 1
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M I T Tahir 3 0 18 1
L. Ngidi 4 0 27 0
K. Rabada 1.2 0 5 0
Full Bowling Card