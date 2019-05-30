Cricket Match
England are 54 for 1 with 41.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 30th May 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- J S Wilson
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|27
|J.M. Bairstow
|c de Kock b Tahir
|0
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|26
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|8.4 Overs
|54 - 1
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M I T Tahir
|3
|0
|18
|1
|L. Ngidi
|4
|0
|27
|0
|K. Rabada
|1.2
|0
|5
|0