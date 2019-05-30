Cricket Match
England
58-1 (9.4 ov)
S Africa
England vs S Africa
|England 1st
|58-1 (9.4 ov)
|England are 58 for 1 with 40.2 overs left
England 1st Innings58-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|27
|24
|4
|0
|112.50
|J.M. Bairstow
|c de Kock b Tahir
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|30
|33
|4
|0
|90.91
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|9.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|58
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Bairstow 0.2ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M I T Tahir
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6.00
|L. Ngidi
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|K. Rabada
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|D. Pretorius
|0.3
|0
|3
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 30th May 2019
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, B N J Oxenford
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- J S Wilson
Live Commentary
-
9.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
9.4
Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
9.3
Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
9.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
9.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
8.6
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
8.5
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
8.4
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ngidi.
-
8.3
Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
8.2
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
8.1
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
7.6
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
7.5
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
7.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for 1 run, run save by Duminy, fielded by Tahir.
-
7.3
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
7.2
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
7.1
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.6
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
6.5
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo. In the air again, not a great shot from Roy, playing too early.
-
6.4
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.3
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
6.2
Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
6.1
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.6
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.
-
5.5
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
5.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. Another drive goes in the air through gully off a thick edge.
-
5.4
Wide Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
5.3
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Punched down the ground by Roy. In fact it's gone all the way to the boundary after running quickly over the advertisements.
-
5.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
5.1
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
4.6
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
4.5
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen. Root must have had his heart in his mouth as he almost chips a full toss straight to mid-wicket.
-
4.4
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Amla. Swept off leg stump and it's through. There are some ageing legs in this South African team.
-
4.3
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.
-
4.2
Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
4.1
FOUR! Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Too short and crashed off the back foot by Roy. How many more will Tahir bowl now?
-
3.6
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
3.5
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy. Lands just short of JP Duminy at backward point, almost a nightmare for England. Ngidi is extracting a bit of extra bounce from this pitch.
-
3.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too short this time from Ngidi and Root rocks back and pulls beautifully behind square.
-
3.3
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
3.2
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
3.1
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. In the air but in the gap.
-
2.6
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
2.5
Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
2.4
Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
2.3
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
2.2
Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.
-
2.1
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
1.6
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
1.5
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Full and wide and gracefully dispatched to the boundary by Joe Root.
-
1.4
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
1.3
Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.
-
1.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.
-
0.6
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
0.5
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
0.4
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
0.3
Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.
-
0.2
OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. What a start for South Africa! The surprise move of opening with Tahir pays dividends immediately. It was a lovely flighted leg spinner. Bairstow was forward defending and the new ball turned just enough to take the outside edge of his bat on its way into de Kock's gloves.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Phehlukwayo, fielded by van der Dussen.