Cricket Match
England
S Africa
40-1 (6.0 ov)
England vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|40-1 (6.0 ov)
|South Africa are 40 for 1 with 14.0 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings40-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Ali
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|15
|13
|2
|0
|115.38
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|21
|15
|2
|1
|140.00
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|6.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|40
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Hendricks 2.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- C M Brown, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Tucker
Live Commentary
-
5.6
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
5.5
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball half volley, down leg side down the track glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
5.4
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.3
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
5.2
SIX! Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, inside edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Rashid.
-
4.6
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
4.5
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
4.4
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
4.3
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump moves in front working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
4.2
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
4.1
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
3.6
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Malan, mis-fielded by Buttler, fielded by Roy.
-
3.5
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
3.4
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.3
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
3.2
Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.1
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
2.5
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
2.4
OUT! Bowled. Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed.
-
2.3
Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
2.2
Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.2
Wide Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Rashid.
-
2.1
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Chris Woakes to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
1.5
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.4
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
1.3
Chris Woakes to Reeza Hendricks. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Morgan, fielded by Roy.
-
1.2
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.1
Chris Woakes to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.6
Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
0.5
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, down leg side backing away working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.4
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Quinton gets off the mark with a classy shot.
-
0.3
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
0.2
Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Moeen Ali to Reeza Hendricks. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.