Cricket Match
England
S Africa
75-4 (22.4 ov)
England vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|75-4 (22.4 ov)
|South Africa are 75 for 4
S Africa 1st Innings75-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar (c)
|c Bairstow b Broad
|12
|42
|1
|0
|28.57
|S.J. Erwee
|c Foakes b Anderson
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25.00
|K.D. Petersen
|c Root b Broad
|21
|29
|3
|0
|72.41
|A.K. Markram
|c Foakes b Stokes
|14
|27
|0
|0
|51.85
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|16
|27
|2
|0
|59.26
|K. Verreynne
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3nb, 2b, 2lb
|7
|Total
|22.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|75
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Erwee 4.2ov
- 35 Elgar 12.5ov
- 41 Petersen 14.3ov
- 68 Markram 21.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|8
|2
|19
|1
|2.38
|O.E. Robinson
|7
|0
|26
|0
|3.71
|Broad
|6
|1
|17
|2
|2.83
|Stokes
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5.00
|Leach
|0.3
|0
|4
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th - 29th Aug 2022
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
22.4
Jack Leach to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
22.3
Jack Leach to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
22.2
Jack Leach to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
22.1
FOUR! Jack Leach to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
21.6
Ben Stokes to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
21.5
Ben Stokes to Kyle Verreynne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
21.4
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Anderson.
-
21.3
OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Foakes. In the air and taken!
-
21.2
Ben Stokes to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
21.1
Ben Stokes to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
20.6
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
20.5
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
20.4
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
20.4
No ball Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Pope.
-
20.3
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
20.2
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
20.1
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
19.6
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
19.5
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
19.4
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
19.3
FOUR! James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Cut away for four!
-
19.2
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
19.1
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lees.
-
18.6
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
18.5
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
18.4
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
18.3
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
18.2
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
18.1
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
17.6
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
17.5
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
17.4
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.3
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
17.2
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
17.1
James Anderson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
16.6
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
16.5
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
16.4
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Pope.
-
16.3
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Foakes, fielded by Bairstow, fielded by Root.
-
16.2
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
16.1
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
15.6
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
15.5
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
15.4
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
15.3
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
15.2
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
15.1
James Anderson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
14.6
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
14.5
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Anderson, appeal made for Caught.
-
14.4
Stuart Broad to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.3
OUT! Caught. Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Root. Broad strikes back again.
-
14.2
Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
14.1
Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
14.1
No ball Stuart Broad to Keegan Petersen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler and it was a no ball.
-
13.6
Ollie Robinson to Aiden Markram. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
13.5
Ollie Robinson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
13.4
Ollie Robinson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
13.3
Ollie Robinson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
13.2
Ollie Robinson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
13.1
Ollie Robinson to Keegan Petersen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long on for 3 runs, run save by Broad, fielded by Lees.
-
12.6
Stuart Broad to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
12.5
OUT! Caught. Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third slip, caught by Bairstow. Broad gets him this time around.
-
12.4
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
12.3
Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.2
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Foakes, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
12.1
Stuart Broad to Dean Elgar. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.