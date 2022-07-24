Cricket Match
England
S Africa
119-2 (20.5 ov)
England vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|119-2 (20.5 ov)
|Play due to restart at 2:15pm local time
S Africa 1st Innings119-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|c Roy b Willey
|11
|18
|2
|0
|61.11
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|69
|55
|10
|0
|125.45
|H.E. van der Dussen
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|26
|38
|4
|0
|68.42
|A.K. Markram
|Not out
|7
|14
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|119
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Malan 5.1ov
- 99 van der Dussen 16.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Topley
|5
|0
|34
|0
|6.80
|Willey
|4
|1
|19
|1
|4.75
|Ali
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|17
|0
|4.25
|Rashid
|3.5
|0
|22
|1
|5.74
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Jul 2022
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
20.5
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
20.4
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
20.3
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Willey.
-
20.2
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
20.1
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
19.6
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
19.5
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
19.4
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
19.2
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
19.1
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
18.6
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.5
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.4
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
18.3
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.2
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.1
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
17.6
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
17.5
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.5
Wide Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.4
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.3
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.2
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.1
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.6
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.5
Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.4
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bairstow. As usual, Rashid gets a crucial wicket for England.
-
16.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
16.2
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
15.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
15.3
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
15.2
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.1
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.6
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
14.5
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.5
Wide Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Ali.
-
14.3
Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.2
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
14.1
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
13.6
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.5
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.4
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.3
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
13.2
Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.
-
13.1
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.6
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.5
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
12.4
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
12.3
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Topley, shy attempt by Buttler.
-
12.2
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
12.1
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
11.6
Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
11.5
Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
11.4
Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
11.3
Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.3
Wide Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
11.2
FOUR! Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
11.1
Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
10.6
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
10.5
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
10.4
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
10.3
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Cheeky!
-
10.2
Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.