Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

Rain
Badge

S Africa

119-2  (20.5 ov)

Play due to restart at 2:15pm local time

England vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 119-2 (20.5 ov)
Play due to restart at 2:15pm local time

S Africa 1st Innings119-2

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.N. Malan c Roy b Willey 11 18 2 0 61.11
Q. de Kock Not out 69 55 10 0 125.45
H.E. van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid 26 38 4 0 68.42
A.K. Markram Not out 7 14 0 0 50.00
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 20.5 Overs, 2 wkts 119
To Bat: 
H. Klaasen,
D.A. Miller,
D. Pretorius,
K.A. Maharaj,
A. Nortje,
L. Ngidi,
T. Shamsi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Malan 5.1ov
  2. 99 van der Dussen 16.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Topley 5 0 34 0 6.80
Willey 4 1 19 1 4.75
Ali 4 0 25 0 6.25
S.M. Curran 4 0 17 0 4.25
Rashid 3.5 0 22 1 5.74

Match Details

Date
24th Jul 2022
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
A G Wharf, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 24, 2022 2:02pm

  •  

    20.5

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    20.4

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    20.3

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Willey.

  •  

    20.2

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    20.1

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    19.6

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    19.5

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    19.4

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    19.3

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    19.2

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    19.1

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    18.6

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    18.5

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.4

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    18.3

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    18.2

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    17.6

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    17.5

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.5

    Wide Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.4

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.3

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    17.2

    Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.6

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    16.5

    Adil Rashid to Aiden Markram. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  • 16.4

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Bairstow. As usual, Rashid gets a crucial wicket for England.

  •  

    16.3

    Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    16.2

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    16.1

    Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    15.4

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    15.3

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    15.2

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    15.1

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    14.6

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.5

    Wide Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.4

    Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, run save by Ali.

  •  

    14.3

    Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    14.2

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.5

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.4

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.3

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    13.2

    Sam Curran to Rassie van der Dussen. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.6

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    12.4

    FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Topley, shy attempt by Buttler.

  •  

    12.2

    Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    12.1

    Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    11.6

    Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    11.5

    Reece Topley to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    11.4

    Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.

  •  

    11.3

    Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.3

    Wide Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    11.2

    FOUR! Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    10.6

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    10.5

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    10.4

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    10.3

    FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Cheeky!

  •  

    10.2

    Moeen Ali to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.1

    Moeen Ali to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.

Full Commentary