Cricket Match
England vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|130-1 (22.5 ov)
|South Africa are 130 for 1 with 27.1 overs left
S Africa 1st Innings130-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|Not out
|52
|68
|5
|0
|76.47
|Q. de Kock
|b Curran
|19
|22
|3
|0
|86.36
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|51
|47
|5
|0
|108.51
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|22.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|130
Fall of Wickets
- 35 de Kock 6.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|5
|1
|18
|1
|3.60
|M.J. Potts
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
|Ali
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|B.A. Carse
|4
|0
|16
|0
|4.00
|Stokes
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|Rashid
|4.1
|0
|25
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Jul 2022
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- M Burns, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
22.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
22.4
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
22.3
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Slider length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
22.2
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Carse.
-
22.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
21.6
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
21.5
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
21.4
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
21.3
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
21.2
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
21.1
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
20.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
20.5
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
20.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
20.4
Wide Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
20.3
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
20.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
20.1
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.6
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
19.5
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.4
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
19.3
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
19.2
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
19.1
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
18.6
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
18.5
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
18.4
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.3
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
18.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Slider half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
18.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
18.1
Wide Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Buttler. Good over for RSA.
-
17.5
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, hit body to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.3
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
17.1
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
16.6
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.5
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.4
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.3
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
16.2
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
15.6
APPEAL! Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Buttler, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
15.5
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
15.3
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
15.2
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
15.1
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
14.6
Adil Rashid to Janneman Malan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
14.5
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
14.4
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
14.3
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
14.2
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
14.1
Adil Rashid to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.6
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.5
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.4
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
13.3
Ben Stokes to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.2
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.1
Ben Stokes to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
12.6
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy. South Africa is in a good position.
-
12.5
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
12.4
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
12.3
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
12.2
Brydon Carse to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.1
Brydon Carse to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.