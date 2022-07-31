Cricket Match
England
29-1 (4.2 ov)
S Africa
191-5
England vs S Africa
|England 1st
|29-1 (4.2 ov)
|S Africa 1st
|191-5 (20.0 ov)
|England need 163 runs to win from 15.4 overs
England 1st Innings29-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|15
|15
|0
|0
|100.00
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Ngidi b Maharaj
|14
|10
|2
|0
|140.00
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|4.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|29
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Buttler 3.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.A. Maharaj
|1.5
|0
|12
|1
|6.55
|A. Nortje
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|L. Ngidi
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
S Africa 1st Innings191-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|b Willey
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.R. Hendricks
|c Buttler b Jordan
|70
|50
|9
|0
|140.00
|R.R. Rossouw
|b Ali
|31
|18
|6
|0
|172.22
|A.K. Markram
|Not out
|51
|36
|5
|0
|141.67
|D.A. Miller (c)
|b Willey
|22
|9
|3
|1
|244.44
|T. Stubbs
|c Livingstone b Willey
|8
|4
|2
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|6w, 3lb
|9
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|191
Fall of Wickets
- 0 de Kock 0.3ov
- 55 Rossouw 6.2ov
- 142 Hendricks 16.3ov
- 183 Miller 19.2ov
- 191 Stubbs 19.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jul 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
4.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
4.1
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
3.6
Keshav Maharaj to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stubbs.
-
3.5
OUT! Caught. Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Ngidi. Keshav Maharaj draws the first blood.
-
3.4
FOUR! Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Lucky boundary.
-
3.3
Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
3.2
Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stubbs.
-
3.1
Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
2.6
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
2.5
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.
-
2.4
Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Miller.
-
2.3
APPEAL! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Maharaj, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.2
Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
2.1
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.6
Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stubbs.
-
1.5
Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
1.4
Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 5 runs, overthrow by Maharaj. Unnecessary overthrow from Keshav Maharaj.
-
1.3
Anrich Nortje to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
1.2
Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
1.1
Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
0.6
Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
0.5
Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
0.4
Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
0.3
Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.2
Keshav Maharaj to Jos Buttler. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Keshav Maharaj to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.
-
19.6
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Tristan Stubbs. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover, caught by Livingstone. Livingstone takes the catch! That brings the first innings to an end. South Africa posted a total of 190 runs on board. Hendricks and Markram excel for their side as they build a solid partnership and a quick cameo from miller helps them score a massive total on board at the end. Can England chase this target? Do catch up in a while.
-
19.5
David Willey to Tristan Stubbs. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump moves in front cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.4
FOUR! David Willey to Tristan Stubbs. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
19.3
FOUR! David Willey to Tristan Stubbs. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
19.2
OUT! Bowled. David Willey to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pulling, missed. Knocked him over!
-
19.1
David Willey to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
18.6
Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, in the air under control to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
18.4
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
18.4
Wide Chris Jordan to David Miller. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.3
SIX! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That's a Mighty hit!
-
18.2
Chris Jordan to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.1
Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
17.6
Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.
-
17.5
Reece Topley to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
17.4
FOUR! Reece Topley to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
17.3
Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
17.2
FOUR! Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
17.1
FOUR! Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump backing away reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.6
FOUR! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
16.5
FOUR! Chris Jordan to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
16.4
Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Full toss, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.3
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, caught by Buttler. A fine innings comes to an end.
-
16.2
Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
16.1
Chris Jordan to Aiden Markram. Full toss, off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
15.6
FOUR! Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.4
FOUR! Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, middle stump moves in front Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.4
Wide Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
15.3
FOUR! Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
15.2
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.1
Sam Curran to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.6
Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side backing away Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.5
Reece Topley to Reeza Hendricks. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.4
FOUR! Reece Topley to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sliced it hardly.
-
14.3
Reece Topley to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
14.2
APPEAL! Reece Topley to Reeza Hendricks. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Curran, by Buttler, appeal made for Run Out.
-
14.1
Reece Topley to Aiden Markram. Off cutter length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.