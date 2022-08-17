Cricket Match
England
116-6 (32.0 ov)
S Africa
England vs S Africa
|England 1st
|116-6 (32.0 ov)
|England are 116 for 6
England 1st Innings116-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.Z. Lees
|c Verreynne b Rabada
|5
|11
|1
|0
|45.45
|Z. Crawley
|c Markram b Rabada
|9
|23
|2
|0
|39.13
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|61
|87
|4
|0
|70.11
|J.E. Root
|lbw Jansen
|8
|17
|1
|0
|47.06
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Nortje
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|B.A. Stokes (c)
|c Petersen b Nortje
|20
|30
|4
|0
|66.67
|B.T. Foakes
|b Nortje
|6
|17
|1
|0
|35.29
|S.C.J. Broad
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|7lb
|7
|Total
|32.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|116
- To Bat:
- M.J. Leach,
- M.J. Potts,
- J.M. Anderson
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Lees 2.6ov
- 25 Crawley 8.5ov
- 42 Root 13.5ov
- 55 Bairstow 16.3ov
- 100 Stokes 25.6ov
- 116 Foakes 31.4ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 21st Aug 2022
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- N N Menon, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
31.6
Anrich Nortje to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Jansen. Early Tea has been taken! It's heavy rain here and let's hope for some action in the final session. Cheers!
-
31.5
Anrich Nortje to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
31.4
OUT! Bowled. Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, inside edge. Dragged on!
-
31.3
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Jansen.
-
31.2
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
31.1
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
30.6
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
30.5
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
30.4
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
30.3
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
30.2
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Jansen.
-
30.1
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
29.6
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
29.5
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, hit body to fine leg for no runs, fielded by Petersen.
-
29.4
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
29.3
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
29.2
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
29.1
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
28.6
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Jansen, fielded by Petersen.
-
28.5
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
28.4
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
28.3
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
28.2
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
28.1
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
27.6
APPEAL! Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Verreynne, appeal made for Caught.
-
27.5
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
27.4
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
27.3
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
27.2
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs, fielded by Jansen.
-
27.1
Anrich Nortje to Ben Foakes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
26.6
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
26.5
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Elgar.
-
26.4
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Maharaj.
-
26.3
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
26.2
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Foakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
26.1
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Maharaj, fielded by Nortje.
-
25.6
OUT! Caught. Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to third slip, caught by Petersen. The icing on the cake for the Proteas as Stokes departs! England lost five wickets for 100. Pope remains unbeaten on 51 and will look to continue. The visitors' seamers were on the money right from the start. Join us after the break for the post-Lunch session.
-
25.5
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
25.4
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
25.3
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit body to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.
-
25.2
FOUR! Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
25.1
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, dropped catch by Petersen, fielded by Markram.
-
24.6
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
24.5
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
24.4
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
24.3
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
24.2
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
24.1
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
23.6
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
23.5
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.4
Anrich Nortje to Ollie Pope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
23.3
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
23.2
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
23.1
Anrich Nortje to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
22.6
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
22.5
Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
22.4
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Elgar.
-
22.3
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
22.2
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.
-
22.1
Kagiso Rabada to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Verreynne.