Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

234-6

In Play
Badge

S Africa

3-1  (1.3 ov)

South Africa need 232 runs to win from 18.3 overs

England vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 3-1 (1.3 ov)
England 1st 234-6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa need 232 runs to win from 18.3 overs

S Africa 1st Innings3-1

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Q. de Kock c Malan b Topley 2 4 0 0 50.00
R.R. Hendricks Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
R.R. Rossouw Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 0
Total 1.3 Overs, 1 wkts 3
To Bat: 
H. Klaasen,
D.A. Miller,
T. Stubbs,
A.L. Phehlukwayo,
K.S. Rabada,
K.A. Maharaj,
L. Ngidi,
T. Shamsi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.M. Curran 1 0 3 0 3.00
Topley 0.1 0 0 0 0

England 1st Innings234-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Klaasen b Ngidi 8 15 0 0 53.33
J.C. Buttler (c) c Miller b Ngidi 22 7 2 2 314.29
D.J. Malan c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 43 23 1 4 186.96
J.M. Bairstow c Rossouw b Ngidi 90 53 3 8 169.81
M.M. Ali c de Kock b Ngidi 52 18 2 6 288.89
L.S. Livingstone c de Kock b Ngidi 5 4 1 0 125.00
S.M. Curran Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
C.J. Jordan Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 2nb, 9w, 2lb 13
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 234
To Bat: 
A.U. Rashid,
R.J.W. Topley,
R.J. Gleeson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 28 Buttler 2.4ov
  2. 41 Roy 4.3ov
  3. 112 Malan 11.6ov
  4. 218 Ali 17.5ov
  5. 232 Livingstone 19.3ov
  6. 233 Bairstow 19.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
S Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.A. Maharaj 4 0 31 0 7.75
K. Rabada 4 0 30 0 7.50
L. Ngidi 4 0 39 5 9.75
A.L. Phehlukwayo 4 0 63 1 15.75
T. Shamsi 3 0 49 0 16.33
T. Stubbs 1 0 20 0 20.00

Match Details

Date
27th Jul 2022
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, M Burns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 27, 2022 8:28pm

  •  

    1.3

    Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  • 1.2

    OUT! Caught. Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to short extra cover, caught by Malan.

  •  

    1.1

    Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.6

    Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Topley.

  •  

    0.5

    Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    0.4

    Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    0.3

    Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    0.2

    Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. In-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    19.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Chris Jordan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. That completes England's innings as they have posted a massive total on the board. For England, Jonny Bairstow smashed a brilliant 90. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi bowled exceptionally and picked up five wickets. Join us for the run chase in a while.

  • 19.5

    OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Rossouw. Bairstow holes out in the deep.

  •  

    19.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Rabada, fielded by Stubbs.

  • 19.3

    OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge, caught by de Kock. Change of pace does the trick.

  •  

    19.2

    FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    APPEAL! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, down leg side deep in crease slog sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    18.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stubbs.

  •  

    18.5

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    18.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    18.3

    SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    18.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    17.6

    Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 17.5

    OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge, caught by de Kock. Entertaining knock from Moeen Ali comes to an end.

  •  

    17.4

    Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    17.3

    SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    17.3

    FREE HIT. Wide Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    17.3

    No ball Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    17.2

    FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep square leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Klaasen.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.4

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Hendricks.

  •  

    16.3

    Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    16.3

    Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    16.2

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    16.1

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    15.7

    FREE HIT. Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 2 runs, run save by Maharaj.

  •  

    15.6

    SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball.

  •  

    15.5

    Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    15.4

    Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Rossouw.

  •  

    15.3

    SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    14.6

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Miller. That brings up a fantastic fifty from Bairstow.

  •  

    14.5

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    14.4

    FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.3

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.2

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.

  •  

    14.2

    Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    14.1

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.

  •  

    13.5

    SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.4

    Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    13.3

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.

  •  

    13.2

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.

  •  

    13.2

    Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  •  

    13.1

    Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.

  •  

    12.6

    Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    12.5

    FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Moeen Ali smacks it away nicely.

  •  

    12.4

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  •  

    12.3

    Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  •  

    12.2

    Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stubbs.

  •  

    12.1

    Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  • 11.6

    OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by de Kock. Phehlukwayo breaks the dangerous-looking partnership.

  •  

    11.5

    FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.

  •  

    11.1

    Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

Full Commentary