Cricket Match
England
234-6
S Africa
3-1 (1.3 ov)
England vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|3-1 (1.3 ov)
|England 1st
|234-6 (20.0 ov)
|South Africa need 232 runs to win from 18.3 overs
S Africa 1st Innings3-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c Malan b Topley
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|R.R. Hendricks
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|R.R. Rossouw
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|3
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.M. Curran
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Topley
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
England 1st Innings234-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Klaasen b Ngidi
|8
|15
|0
|0
|53.33
|J.C. Buttler (c)
|c Miller b Ngidi
|22
|7
|2
|2
|314.29
|D.J. Malan
|c de Kock b Phehlukwayo
|43
|23
|1
|4
|186.96
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Rossouw b Ngidi
|90
|53
|3
|8
|169.81
|M.M. Ali
|c de Kock b Ngidi
|52
|18
|2
|6
|288.89
|L.S. Livingstone
|c de Kock b Ngidi
|5
|4
|1
|0
|125.00
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 9w, 2lb
|13
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|234
- To Bat:
- A.U. Rashid,
- R.J.W. Topley,
- R.J. Gleeson
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Buttler 2.4ov
- 41 Roy 4.3ov
- 112 Malan 11.6ov
- 218 Ali 17.5ov
- 232 Livingstone 19.3ov
- 233 Bairstow 19.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.A. Maharaj
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
|K. Rabada
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
|L. Ngidi
|4
|0
|39
|5
|9.75
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|63
|1
|15.75
|T. Shamsi
|3
|0
|49
|0
|16.33
|T. Stubbs
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Jul 2022
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
1.3
Reece Topley to Rilee Rossouw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.
1.2
OUT! Caught. Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to short extra cover, caught by Malan.
1.1
Reece Topley to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
0.6
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Topley.
0.5
Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
0.4
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Sam Curran to Reeza Hendricks. In-swinging full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
NEW BALL. Sam Curran to Quinton de Kock. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
19.6
Lungi Ngidi to Chris Jordan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada. That completes England's innings as they have posted a massive total on the board. For England, Jonny Bairstow smashed a brilliant 90. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi bowled exceptionally and picked up five wickets. Join us for the run chase in a while.
19.5
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Rossouw. Bairstow holes out in the deep.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Sam Curran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Rabada, fielded by Stubbs.
-
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge, caught by de Kock. Change of pace does the trick.
19.2
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
APPEAL! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, down leg side deep in crease slog sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stubbs.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, inside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Liam Livingstone. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge, caught by de Kock. Entertaining knock from Moeen Ali comes to an end.
-
Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
FREE HIT. Wide Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
No ball Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Klaasen.
-
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep square leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Klaasen.
-
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, dropped catch by Hendricks.
-
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
FREE HIT. Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 2 runs, run save by Maharaj.
-
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball.
-
Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Rossouw.
-
SIX! Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
Tristan Stubbs to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Tristan Stubbs to Jonny Bairstow. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Miller. That brings up a fantastic fifty from Bairstow.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, down leg side backing away driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.
-
Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.
-
SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rossouw.
-
Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Miller.
-
Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to Jonny Bairstow. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
Tabraiz Shamsi to Moeen Ali. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Moeen Ali smacks it away nicely.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Half volley, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stubbs.
-
Kagiso Rabada to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge, caught by de Kock. Phehlukwayo breaks the dangerous-looking partnership.
-
FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, off stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Dawid Malan. Slower length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maharaj.
-
Andile Phehlukwayo to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad for no runs, fielded by de Kock.