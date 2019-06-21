England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Sri Lanka are 76 for 3 with 31.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Jun 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- P Wilson, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|F.D.M. Karunaratne
|c Buttler b Archer
|1
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Ali b Woakes
|2
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Rashid b Wood
|49
|B.K.G. Mendis
|Not out
|21
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|18.2 Overs
|76 - 3
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|5
|0
|22
|1
|J.C. Archer
|5
|2
|26
|1
|Wood
|4
|0
|16
|1
|Stokes
|3.5
|0
|11
|0