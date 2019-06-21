Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

76-3  (18.2 ov)

Sri Lanka are 76 for 3 with 31.4 overs left

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the Cricket World Cup clash at Headingley. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
21st Jun 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
P Wilson, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Buttler b Archer 1
M.D.K.J. Perera c Ali b Woakes 2
W.I.A. Fernando c Rashid b Wood 49
B.K.G. Mendis Not out 21
A.D. Mathews Not out 2
Extras 1w, 1
Total 18.2 Overs 76 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 5 0 22 1
J.C. Archer 5 2 26 1
Wood 4 0 16 1
Stokes 3.5 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card