Cricket Match
England
Sri Lanka
80-3 (19.4 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|80-3 (19.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 80 for 3 with 30.2 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings80-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F.D.M. Karunaratne (c)
|c Buttler b Archer
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Ali b Woakes
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Rashid b Wood
|49
|39
|6
|2
|125.64
|B.K.G. Mendis
|Not out
|22
|41
|1
|0
|53.66
|A.D. Mathews
|Not out
|5
|24
|0
|0
|20.83
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|19.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|80
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Karunaratne 1.6ov
- 3 Perera 2.2ov
- 62 Fernando 12.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|5
|0
|22
|1
|4.40
|J.C. Archer
|5
|2
|26
|1
|5.20
|Wood
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
|Stokes
|4.3
|0
|12
|0
|2.67
|Ali
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Jun 2019
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- P Wilson, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
19.4
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
19.3
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
19.2
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
19.1
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
18.6
Moeen Ali to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
18.5
Moeen Ali to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
18.4
Moeen Ali to Kusal Mendis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
18.3
Moeen Ali to Angelo Mathews. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
18.2
Moeen Ali to Kusal Mendis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
18.1
Moeen Ali to Kusal Mendis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
17.5
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Stokes. Outstanding bit of work by Stokes off his own bowling. Quick to the ball, turns, and fires a throw at the non-striker's end. A direct hit would've seen Mendis on his way.
-
17.3
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
17.1
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
16.6
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
16.5
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
16.4
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
16.3
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.2
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
16.1
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.6
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
15.5
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
15.4
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
15.3
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
15.2
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, shy attempt by Woakes.
-
15.1
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Smoked through the covers by Mendis. That's a beauty. Overpitched, and laced between the fielders in the ring for four.
-
14.6
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood, fielded by Archer.
Things quieting down after that Fernando wicket. A long partnership needed for Sri Lanka. Their middle order hasn't been good in this tournament so far, can they step up now?
-
14.5
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.4
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
14.3
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.2
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.1
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.6
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.5
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.4
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.3
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.2
Ben Stokes to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
13.1
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
12.6
Mark Wood to Angelo Mathews. Full toss, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
12.5
OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Rashid. Oh dear, what has Fernando done? He was playing so nicely, and just gives his wicket away. Bumper from Wood, the Sri Lankan arches the back, and tries to ramp it over third man, but doesn't get enough on it. Lifted straight down the throat of the man down there, and Rashid makes no mistake.
-
12.4
Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Vince.
-
12.3
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
12.2
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
12.1
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
11.6
Ben Stokes to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
11.5
Ben Stokes to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.4
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
11.3
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
11.2
Ben Stokes to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
11.1
Ben Stokes to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
10.6
FOUR! Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Opened the face to guide it down to third man, but didn't intend to get it that fine. The ball runs off the edge, and the fielder on the boundary edge cannot get round to cut it off.
-
10.5
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
10.5
Wide Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.4
Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Vince.
-
10.3
Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
10.2
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.1
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.