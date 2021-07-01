Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

67-4  (15.5 ov)

Sri Lanka are 67 for 4 with 34.1 overs left

England vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 67-4 (15.5 ov)
Sri Lanka are 67 for 4 with 34.1 overs left

Sri Lanka 1st Innings67-4

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
P. Nissanka b Curran 5 12 1 0 41.67
M.D.K.J. Perera (c) lbw Curran 0 2 0 0 0.00
W.I.A. Fernando lbw Curran 2 2 0 0 100.00
D.M. de Silva Not out 40 42 7 0 95.24
K.I.C. Asalanka c sub b Willey 3 11 0 0 27.27
P.W.H. De Silva Not out 12 26 0 0 46.15
Extras 5w, 5
Total 15.5 Overs, 4 wkts 67
To Bat: 
M.D. Shanaka,
C. Karunaratne,
K.B.U. Fernando,
P.V.D. Chameera,
A.M. Fernando

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Perera 1.2ov
  2. 6 Fernando 1.4ov
  3. 12 Nissanka 3.3ov
  4. 21 Asalanka 6.5ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 5 1 24 1 4.80
S.M. Curran 4 0 19 3 4.75
T.K. Curran 3.3 0 8 0 2.29
Wood 3 0 15 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
1st Jul 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, R J Bailey
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 1, 2021 2:21pm

  •  

    15.5

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran.

  •  

    15.4

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    15.3

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    15.2

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    15.1

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    14.6

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    14.5

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    14.4

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    14.3

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, outside edge for 1 run, dropped catch by Bairstow, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    14.2

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, run save by Roy.

  •  

    14.1

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    13.6

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    13.5

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    13.4

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    13.3

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    13.2

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    13.1

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.6

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    12.5

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, run save by Curran.

  •  

    12.4

    FOUR! Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    12.2

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    12.1

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    11.5

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    11.3

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    11.2

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    11.1

    Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    10.6

    FOUR! Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Mark Wood keeps full this time and getting punished by Dhananjaya with an excellent cover drive.

  •  

    10.5

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    10.4

    Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    10.3

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    10.2

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    10.1

    Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    9.6

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    9.5

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    9.4

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    9.3

    FOUR! Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    9.1

    Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    8.6

    David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    8.5

    David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.5

    Wide David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    8.3

    Wide David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.2

    David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    8.1

    David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    7.6

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    7.2

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    7.1

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    6.6

    David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  • 6.5

    OUT! Caught (Sub). David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket. Charith Asalanka goes for the big shot, but miscue takes the ball straight to the fielder.

  •  

    6.4

    David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    6.3

    David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.1

    David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    5.5

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    5.4

    Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    5.3

    Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    5.2

    Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.

  •  

    5.1

    Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Wide Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

Full Commentary