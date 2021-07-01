Cricket Match
England
Sri Lanka
67-4 (15.5 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|67-4 (15.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 67 for 4 with 34.1 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings67-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P. Nissanka
|b Curran
|5
|12
|1
|0
|41.67
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|lbw Curran
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|W.I.A. Fernando
|lbw Curran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|40
|42
|7
|0
|95.24
|K.I.C. Asalanka
|c sub b Willey
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|P.W.H. De Silva
|Not out
|12
|26
|0
|0
|46.15
|Extras
|5w,
|5
|Total
|15.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|67
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Perera 1.2ov
- 6 Fernando 1.4ov
- 12 Nissanka 3.3ov
- 21 Asalanka 6.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|5
|1
|24
|1
|4.80
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|19
|3
|4.75
|T.K. Curran
|3.3
|0
|8
|0
|2.29
|Wood
|3
|0
|15
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, R J Bailey
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
15.5
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran.
-
15.4
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
15.3
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
15.2
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
15.1
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
14.6
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.5
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
14.4
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
14.3
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, outside edge for 1 run, dropped catch by Bairstow, fielded by Roy.
-
14.2
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, run save by Roy.
-
14.1
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.6
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.5
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.4
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.3
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
13.2
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
13.1
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.6
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
12.5
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, run save by Curran.
-
12.4
FOUR! Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
12.3
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.2
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
12.1
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.6
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
11.5
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.4
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
11.3
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
11.2
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
11.1
Tom Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
10.6
FOUR! Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Mark Wood keeps full this time and getting punished by Dhananjaya with an excellent cover drive.
-
10.5
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
10.4
Mark Wood to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
10.3
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
10.2
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
10.1
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
9.6
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
9.5
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
9.4
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
9.3
FOUR! Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
9.2
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
9.1
Tom Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
8.6
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
8.5
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.5
Wide David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.4
FOUR! David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
8.3
David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
8.3
Wide David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.2
David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
8.1
David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
7.6
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
7.4
FOUR! Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
7.3
Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Roy.
-
7.2
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
7.1
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
6.6
David Willey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
6.5
OUT! Caught (Sub). David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket. Charith Asalanka goes for the big shot, but miscue takes the ball straight to the fielder.
-
6.4
David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
6.3
David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
6.2
David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.1
David Willey to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.6
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
5.5
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
5.4
Sam Curran to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
5.3
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
5.2
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
5.1
Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.
-
5.1
Wide Sam Curran to Charith Asalanka. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.