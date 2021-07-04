England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 37 for 3 with 42.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|W.I.A. Fernando
|lbw Willey
|14
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|b Woakes
|9
|P. Nissanka
|c Bairstow b Willey
|6
|D.M. de Silva
|Not out
|0
|B.O.P. Fernando
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|7.5 Overs
|37 - 3
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|4
|2
|12
|1
|Willey
|3.1
|0
|18
|1