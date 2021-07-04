Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
England

 
In Play
Sri Lanka

37-3  (7.5 ov)

Sri Lanka are 37 for 3 with 42.1 overs left

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third and final ODI in Bristol. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
4th Jul 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, M A Gough
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.I.A. Fernando lbw Willey 14
M.D.K.J. Perera b Woakes 9
P. Nissanka c Bairstow b Willey 6
D.M. de Silva Not out 0
B.O.P. Fernando Not out 3
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 7.5 Overs 37 - 3
england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 4 2 12 1
Willey 3.1 0 18 1
