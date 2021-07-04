Cricket Match
England
Sri Lanka
42-4 (8.5 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|42-4 (8.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 42 for 4 with 41.1 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings42-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|W.I.A. Fernando
|lbw Willey
|14
|14
|2
|0
|100.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|b Woakes
|9
|7
|1
|0
|128.57
|P. Nissanka
|c Bairstow b Willey
|6
|17
|1
|0
|35.29
|D.M. de Silva
|c Rashid b Woakes
|4
|12
|1
|0
|33.33
|B.O.P. Fernando
|Not out
|4
|3
|0
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|8.5 Overs, 4 wkts
|42
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Perera 2.2ov
- 29 Fernando 5.1ov
- 33 Nissanka 7.3ov
- 42 de Silva 8.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M A Gough
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
8.5
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, caught by Rashid.
8.4
Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
Chris Woakes to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
FOUR! David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
7.6
Wide David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
David Willey to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
David Willey to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Bairstow.
-
David Willey to Pathum Nissanka. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.
-
David Willey to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Chris Woakes to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad for 1 run, fielded by Roy, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Wide David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
David Willey to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
OUT! L.B.W. David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad. Three reds on the screen! Both the openers back in the pavilion for Sri Lanka. Excellent use of review from England.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
FOUR! David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Chris Woakes to Pathum Nissanka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
OUT! Bowled. Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge. Knocked him down! Skipper departs as he goes for the drive but ends up getting an edge. The ball crashes onto his leg stump.
-
Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
David Willey to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Curran, fielded by Curran.
-
David Willey to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
David Willey to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge for 1 run, shy attempt by Bairstow, fielded by Woakes.
-
Wide David Willey to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
Wide David Willey to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
NEW BALL. FOUR! David Willey to Kusal Perera. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, run save by Rashid.
-
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Avishka makes a lovely drive to the ropes. Opens his account with a boundary.
-
NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Avishka Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.