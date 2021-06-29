Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

84-4
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

185  (42.3 ov)

England need 102 runs to win from 37.1 overs

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first one-day international at Emirates Riverside in Durham. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Riverside
Umpires
M A Gough, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.M. Bairstow b Fernando 43
L.S. Livingstone c Chameera b Karunaratne 9
J.E. Root Not out 18
E.J.G. Morgan c Perera b Chameera 6
S.W. Billings c De Silva b Chameera 3
M.M. Ali Not out 0
Extras 1nb, 4w, 5
Total 12.5 Overs 84 - 4
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.V.D. Chameera 4 0 32 2
K.B.U. Fernando 4 0 23 1
C. Karunaratne 4.3 0 25 1
Full Bowling Card