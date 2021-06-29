England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England need 102 runs to win from 37.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Riverside
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Fernando
|43
|L.S. Livingstone
|c Chameera b Karunaratne
|9
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|18
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Perera b Chameera
|6
|S.W. Billings
|c De Silva b Chameera
|3
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 4w,
|5
|Total
|12.5 Overs
|84 - 4
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|P.V.D. Chameera
|4
|0
|32
|2
|K.B.U. Fernando
|4
|0
|23
|1
|C. Karunaratne
|4.3
|0
|25
|1