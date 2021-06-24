England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sri Lanka are 94 for 7 with 1.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|run out (Curran)
|3
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Livingstone b Curran
|6
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Morgan b Rashid
|21
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Bairstow b Wood
|39
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Morgan b Wood
|3
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Willey b Jordan
|8
|P.W.H. De Silva
|s Bairstow b Rashid
|3
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|3
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|4w, 3lb
|7
|Total
|18.3 Overs
|94 - 7
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|3.1
|0
|13
|0
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|8
|1
|Jordan
|3
|0
|17
|1
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Wood
|4
|0
|18
|2
|Rashid
|4
|0
|24
|2