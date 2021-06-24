Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

94-7  (18.3 ov)

Sri Lanka are 94 for 7 with 1.3 overs left

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the second T20 international between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th Jun 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
M J Saggers
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D. Gunathilaka run out (Curran) 3
W.I.A. Fernando c Livingstone b Curran 6
M.D.K.J. Perera c Morgan b Rashid 21
B.K.G. Mendis c Bairstow b Wood 39
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Morgan b Wood 3
M.D. Shanaka c Willey b Jordan 8
P.W.H. De Silva s Bairstow b Rashid 3
I.U. Tillakaratna Not out 3
M.K.P.A.D. Perera Not out 1
Extras 4w, 3lb 7
Total 18.3 Overs 94 - 7
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 3.1 0 13 0
S.M. Curran 2 0 8 1
Jordan 3 0 17 1
L.S. Livingstone 2 0 10 0
Wood 4 0 18 2
Rashid 4 0 24 2
Full Bowling Card