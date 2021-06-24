Cricket Match
England
Sri Lanka
97-7 (19.0 ov)
England vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|97-7 (19.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka are 97 for 7 with 1.0 overs left
Sri Lanka 1st Innings97-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|run out (Curran)
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Livingstone b Curran
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|c Morgan b Rashid
|21
|25
|0
|0
|84.00
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Bairstow b Wood
|39
|39
|3
|1
|100.00
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Morgan b Wood
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Willey b Jordan
|8
|14
|0
|0
|57.14
|P.W.H. De Silva
|s Bairstow b Rashid
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|4w, 3lb
|7
|Total
|19.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|97
- To Bat:
- K.B.U. Fernando,
- P.V.D. Chameera
Fall of Wickets
- 6 Gunathilaka 1.3ov
- 18 Fernando 3.3ov
- 68 Perera 12.3ov
- 76 Mendis 13.2ov
- 76 Dickwella 13.3ov
- 87 De Silva 16.4ov
- 90 Shanaka 17.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|3.3
|0
|14
|0
|4.00
|S.M. Curran
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|Jordan
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Wood
|4
|0
|18
|2
|4.50
|Rashid
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
18.6
David Willey to Isuru Udana. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
18.5
David Willey to Akila Dananjaya. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
18.4
David Willey to Isuru Udana. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
18.3
David Willey to Isuru Udana. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
18.2
David Willey to Akila Dananjaya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.2
Wide David Willey to Akila Dananjaya. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to third man for 1 run.
-
18.2
Wide David Willey to Akila Dananjaya. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.1
David Willey to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
17.6
Chris Jordan to Akila Dananjaya. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.5
Chris Jordan to Akila Dananjaya. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
17.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Willey. Another one bites in the dust. Jordan picks up his first wicket.
-
17.3
Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.3
Wide Chris Jordan to Dasun Shanaka. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.2
Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Wood.
-
17.1
Chris Jordan to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.6
Adil Rashid to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
16.5
Adil Rashid to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
16.4
OUT! Stumped. Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, missed, by Bairstow. Hasaranga steps down the ground but misses the ball completely. Bairstow dislodges the bails in a flash.
-
16.3
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run.
-
16.2
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
16.1
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
15.6
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings. An excellent spell of fast bowling from Wood comes to an end.
-
15.5
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.4
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
15.3
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
15.2
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
15.1
Mark Wood to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
14.6
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.5
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
14.4
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
14.3
Adil Rashid to Wanindu Hasaranga. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
14.2
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
14.1
Adil Rashid to Dasun Shanaka. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
13.6
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.5
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
13.4
Mark Wood to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.3
OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, caught by Morgan. Back to back wickets. Wood gets his second wicket.
-
13.2
OUT! Caught. Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to leg gully, caught by Bairstow. In the air, and Bairstow takes a stunning catch.
-
13.1
FOUR! Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, to leg backing away Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.5
Adil Rashid to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
12.4
Adil Rashid to Niroshan Dickwella. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Billings.
-
12.3
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, caught by Morgan. Loose shot from Perera. Morgan takes a simple catch.
-
12.2
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
12.1
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
11.6
Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Malan, fielded by Roy.
-
11.5
Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
11.4
Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.3
SIX! Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump deep in crease pulling, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. High in the air and goes miles for a maximum.
-
11.2
Chris Jordan to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.1
Chris Jordan to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
10.6
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
10.5
Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
10.4
Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, run save by Malan, fielded by Wood.
-
10.3
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
10.2
Adil Rashid to Kusal Perera. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
10.1
Adil Rashid to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
9.6
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. England bowlers are doing a great job here.
-
9.5
Mark Wood to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
9.4
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
9.3
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.2
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.1
Mark Wood to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.