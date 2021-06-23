Cricket Match
England vs Sri Lanka
|England 1st
|80-1 (9.1 ov)
|Sri Lanka 1st
|129-7 (20.0 ov)
|England need 50 runs to win from 10.5 overs
England 1st Innings80-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Gunathilaka b Chameera
|36
|22
|4
|1
|163.64
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|38
|33
|6
|0
|115.15
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|9.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|80
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.V.D. Chameera
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|P.W.H. De Silva
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Sri Lanka 1st Innings129-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|c Buttler b Jordan
|19
|16
|3
|0
|118.75
|W.I.A. Fernando
|c Jordan b Curran
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|c Jordan b Rashid
|30
|26
|1
|1
|115.38
|B.K.G. Mendis
|lbw Livingstone
|9
|12
|0
|0
|75.00
|D.M. de Silva
|c Rashid b Wood
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|M.D. Shanaka
|c Buttler b Curran
|50
|44
|3
|2
|113.64
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c Jordan b Rashid
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|Not out
|6
|7
|0
|0
|85.71
|Extras
|5w, 2lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|129
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Fernando 1.3ov
- 31 Gunathilaka 4.3ov
- 49 Mendis 7.5ov
- 52 de Silva 8.3ov
- 79 Perera 13.1ov
- 96 De Silva 15.4ov
- 129 Shanaka 19.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|3
|0
|14
|0
|4.67
|S.M. Curran
|3
|0
|25
|2
|8.33
|Wood
|4
|0
|33
|1
|8.25
|Jordan
|4
|0
|29
|1
|7.25
|L.S. Livingstone
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|Rashid
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
9.1
OUT! Caught. Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, caught by Gunathilaka.
-
8.6
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler look solid at the crease.
-
8.5
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
8.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jason Roy. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, mis-fielded by Perera.
-
8.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
8.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.1
Wanindu Hasaranga to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
7.6
Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
7.5
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
7.4
Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.4
Wide Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
7.3
Isuru Udana to Jason Roy. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
7.2
Isuru Udana to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.1
Isuru Udana to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Perera.
-
6.6
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka. Excellent strike rotation from the current pair.
-
6.6
Wide Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
6.5
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
6.4
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
6.3
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
6.2
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
6.1
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
5.6
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed to backward point for no runs, run save by de Silva.
-
5.3
Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.2
Isuru Udana to Jason Roy. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Mendis.
-
5.1
Isuru Udana to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by De Silva.
-
4.6
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
4.5
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chameera.
-
4.4
Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
4.3
FOUR! Akila Dananjaya to Jason Roy. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Hardly swept away to the fence.
-
4.2
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
4.1
Akila Dananjaya to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
3.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
3.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
3.4
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
3.4
Wide Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.4
Wide Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
3.3
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.2
SIX! Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
3.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
2.6
FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
2.4
FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
2.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
2.1
FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Cracking shot from Buttler.
-
1.6
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Gunathilaka.
-
1.5
Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tillakaratna.
-
1.4
FOUR! Nuwan Pradeep to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, inside edge past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
1.3
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chameera.
-
1.2
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
1.1
Nuwan Pradeep to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.6
Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to gully for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
0.5
Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanaka.
-
0.4
FOUR! Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Crunched through point for a boundary.
-
0.4
Wide Dushmantha Chameera to Jos Buttler. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
0.3
Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
0.2
Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Dushmantha Chameera to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Perera.