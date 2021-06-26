England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Sri Lanka need 114 runs to win from 5.2 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
sri lanka BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|c Malan b Willey
|4
|M.D.K.J. Perera
|c Livingstone b Woakes
|3
|B.O.P. Fernando
|c Willey b Curran
|19
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Bairstow b Willey
|6
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Jordan b Curran
|11
|M.D. Shanaka
|run out (Billings)
|7
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c Malan b Jordan
|1
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c Ali b Willey
|0
|K.B.U. Fernando
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1nb, 6w, 1b, 7lb
|15
|Total
|14.4 Overs
|67 - 8
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Willey
|3.2
|0
|26
|3
|Woakes
|4
|0
|9
|1
|Jordan
|3
|1
|9
|1
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|14
|2