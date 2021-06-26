Cricket Match
England
180-6 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka
67-8
England vs Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka 1st
|67-8 (14.4 ov)
|England 1st
|180-6 (20.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka need 114 runs to win from 5.2 overs
Sri Lanka 1st Innings67-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.D. Gunathilaka
|c Malan b Willey
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200.00
|M.D.K.J. Perera (c)
|c Livingstone b Woakes
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|B.O.P. Fernando
|c Willey b Curran
|19
|27
|0
|1
|70.37
|B.K.G. Mendis
|c Bairstow b Willey
|6
|4
|0
|1
|150.00
|D.P.D.N. Dickwella
|c Jordan b Curran
|11
|19
|1
|0
|57.89
|M.D. Shanaka
|run out (Billings)
|7
|15
|1
|0
|46.67
|P.W.H. De Silva
|c Malan b Jordan
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|c Ali b Willey
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.B.U. Fernando
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 6w, 1b, 7lb
|15
|Total
|14.4 Overs, 8 wkts
|67
- To Bat:
- P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
- P.V.D. Chameera
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Gunathilaka 0.2ov
- 23 Perera 3.6ov
- 29 Mendis 4.4ov
- 46 Fernando 8.1ov
- 61 Shanaka 11.2ov
- 64 Dickwella 12.4ov
- 64 De Silva 13.4ov
- 64 Tillakaratna 14.2ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Willey
|3.2
|0
|26
|3
|7.80
|Woakes
|4
|0
|9
|1
|2.25
|Jordan
|3
|1
|9
|1
|3.00
|S.M. Curran
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.50
England 1st Innings180-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Tillakaratna
|51
|43
|5
|1
|118.60
|D.J. Malan
|c Shanaka b Chameera
|76
|48
|5
|4
|158.33
|L.S. Livingstone
|c Shanaka b Fernando
|14
|10
|2
|0
|140.00
|S.W. Billings
|c Shanaka b Chameera
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.67
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Gunathilaka b Chameera
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.M. Ali
|c De Silva b Chameera
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|S.M. Curran
|Not out
|9
|5
|1
|0
|180.00
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|8
|2
|2
|0
|400.00
|Extras
|9w, 3lb
|12
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|180
- To Bat:
- C.R. Woakes,
- D.J. Willey,
- A.U. Rashid
Fall of Wickets
- 105 Bairstow 11.4ov
- 143 Livingstone 15.1ov
- 148 Billings 16.2ov
- 151 Morgan 16.6ov
- 162 Malan 18.3ov
- 162 Ali 18.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.V.D. Chameera
|4
|0
|17
|4
|4.25
|K.B.U. Fernando
|4
|0
|26
|1
|6.50
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|4
|0
|55
|1
|13.75
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|4
|0
|28
|0
|7.00
|P.W.H. De Silva
|3
|0
|42
|0
|14.00
|M.D. Shanaka
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
14.4
David Willey to Binura Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.3
David Willey to Binura Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Ali, fielded by Rashid.
-
14.2
OUT! Caught. David Willey to Isuru Udana. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, caught by Ali.
-
14.1
David Willey to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
13.6
Chris Jordan to Binura Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.5
Chris Jordan to Binura Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.4
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Malan. Malan takes a sharp catch. Hasaranga departs for one.
-
13.3
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.
-
13.2
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.1
Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.6
Sam Curran to Isuru Udana. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.5
Sam Curran to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
12.4
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, off stump no foot movement flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Jordan. A soft dismissal. Curran gets his second wicket.
-
12.3
Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Willey.
-
12.2
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
12.1
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.6
Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
11.5
Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.4
Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.3
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, missed for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.2
OUT! Run Out. Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Billings. Direct hit and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Magnificent throw from Billings.
-
11.1
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.6
FREE HIT. Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
10.6
No ball Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. That's a lucky boundary for Shanaka.
-
10.4
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
10.3
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for Caught.
-
10.2
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
10.1
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.
-
9.6
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.5
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.5
Wide Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.4
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.3
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
9.2
Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
9.1
Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
8.6
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Willey.
-
8.5
APPEAL! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Willey, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
8.4
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.3
Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
8.2
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
8.1
OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to gully, caught by Willey.
-
7.6
Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.5
Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.4
Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.4
Wide Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump backing away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.3
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
7.2
Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.
-
7.1
Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.6
Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. In-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.5
Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.5
Wide Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.4
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Livingstone, fielded by Willey. Nice try. That's an extraordinary piece of fielding from Livingstone.
-
6.3
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.2
Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.
-
6.1
Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.6
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, off stump deep in crease pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.5
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.4
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.3
SIX! Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
5.2
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.1
Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.