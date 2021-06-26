Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

180-6 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

67-8

Sri Lanka need 114 runs to win from 5.2 overs

England vs Sri Lanka

SUMMARY
Sri Lanka 1st 67-8 (14.4 ov)
England 1st 180-6 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka need 114 runs to win from 5.2 overs

Sri Lanka 1st Innings67-8

sri lanka Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M.D. Gunathilaka c Malan b Willey 4 2 1 0 200.00
M.D.K.J. Perera (c) c Livingstone b Woakes 3 6 0 0 50.00
B.O.P. Fernando c Willey b Curran 19 27 0 1 70.37
B.K.G. Mendis c Bairstow b Willey 6 4 0 1 150.00
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Jordan b Curran 11 19 1 0 57.89
M.D. Shanaka run out (Billings) 7 15 1 0 46.67
P.W.H. De Silva c Malan b Jordan 1 8 0 0 12.50
I.U. Tillakaratna c Ali b Willey 0 4 0 0 0.00
K.B.U. Fernando Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 6w, 1b, 7lb 15
Total 14.4 Overs, 8 wkts 67
To Bat: 
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
P.V.D. Chameera

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Gunathilaka 0.2ov
  2. 23 Perera 3.6ov
  3. 29 Mendis 4.4ov
  4. 46 Fernando 8.1ov
  5. 61 Shanaka 11.2ov
  6. 64 Dickwella 12.4ov
  7. 64 De Silva 13.4ov
  8. 64 Tillakaratna 14.2ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Willey 3.2 0 26 3 7.80
Woakes 4 0 9 1 2.25
Jordan 3 1 9 1 3.00
S.M. Curran 4 0 14 2 3.50

England 1st Innings180-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.M. Bairstow b Tillakaratna 51 43 5 1 118.60
D.J. Malan c Shanaka b Chameera 76 48 5 4 158.33
L.S. Livingstone c Shanaka b Fernando 14 10 2 0 140.00
S.W. Billings c Shanaka b Chameera 2 3 0 0 66.67
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Gunathilaka b Chameera 1 2 0 0 50.00
M.M. Ali c De Silva b Chameera 7 7 1 0 100.00
S.M. Curran Not out 9 5 1 0 180.00
C.J. Jordan Not out 8 2 2 0 400.00
Extras 9w, 3lb 12
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 180
To Bat: 
C.R. Woakes,
D.J. Willey,
A.U. Rashid

Fall of Wickets

  1. 105 Bairstow 11.4ov
  2. 143 Livingstone 15.1ov
  3. 148 Billings 16.2ov
  4. 151 Morgan 16.6ov
  5. 162 Malan 18.3ov
  6. 162 Ali 18.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Sri Lanka Bowling
O M R W Econ
P.V.D. Chameera 4 0 17 4 4.25
K.B.U. Fernando 4 0 26 1 6.50
I.U. Tillakaratna 4 0 55 1 13.75
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 4 0 28 0 7.00
P.W.H. De Silva 3 0 42 0 14.00
M.D. Shanaka 1 0 9 0 9.00

Match Details

Date
26th Jun 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A G Wharf, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 26, 2021 5:36pm

  •  

    14.4

    David Willey to Binura Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    14.3

    David Willey to Binura Fernando. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Ali, fielded by Rashid.

  • 14.2

    OUT! Caught. David Willey to Isuru Udana. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, caught by Ali.

  •  

    14.1

    David Willey to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    13.6

    Chris Jordan to Binura Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.5

    Chris Jordan to Binura Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  • 13.4

    OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Malan. Malan takes a sharp catch. Hasaranga departs for one.

  •  

    13.3

    Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    13.2

    Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    13.1

    Chris Jordan to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.6

    Sam Curran to Isuru Udana. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    12.5

    Sam Curran to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  • 12.4

    OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, off stump no foot movement flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, caught by Jordan. A soft dismissal. Curran gets his second wicket.

  •  

    12.3

    Sam Curran to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Willey.

  •  

    12.2

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    12.1

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    11.6

    Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    11.5

    Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    11.4

    Chris Woakes to Wanindu Hasaranga. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    11.3

    Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, missed for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bairstow.

  • 11.2

    OUT! Run Out. Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, direct hit by Billings. Direct hit and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Magnificent throw from Billings.

  •  

    11.1

    Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    10.6

    FREE HIT. Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    10.6

    No ball Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed and it was a no ball, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. That's a lucky boundary for Shanaka.

  •  

    10.4

    Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    10.3

    APPEAL! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    10.2

    Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    10.1

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    9.6

    Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.5

    Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.5

    Wide Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.4

    Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.3

    Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    9.2

    Chris Woakes to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    9.1

    Chris Woakes to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    8.6

    Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    8.5

    APPEAL! Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Willey, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    8.4

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    8.3

    Sam Curran to Dasun Shanaka. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    8.2

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  • 8.1

    OUT! Caught. Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to gully, caught by Willey.

  •  

    7.6

    Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.5

    Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.4

    Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.4

    Wide Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump backing away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.3

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    7.2

    Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Willey.

  •  

    7.1

    Chris Jordan to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.6

    Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. In-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.5

    Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Wide Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.4

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, dropped catch by Livingstone, fielded by Willey. Nice try. That's an extraordinary piece of fielding from Livingstone.

  •  

    6.3

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.2

    Sam Curran to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Livingstone.

  •  

    6.1

    Sam Curran to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.6

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Back of a length, off stump deep in crease pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.5

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.4

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.3

    SIX! Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.1

    Chris Jordan to Oshada Fernando. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

Full Commentary