Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

W Indies

114-3  (24.2 ov)

West Indies are 114 for 3 with 25.4 overs left

England vs W Indies

England vs West Indies LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the World Cup clash at the Hampshire Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
14th Jun 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
S Ravi, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.H. Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36
E. Lewis b Woakes 2
S.D. Hope lbw Wood 11
N. Pooran Not out 32
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 23
Extras 7w, 3lb 10
Total 24.2 Overs 114 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 5 2 16 1
J.C. Archer 5 0 25 0
Plunkett 5 0 30 1
Wood 4 0 6 1
Stokes 2.5 0 13 0
Rashid 2 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card