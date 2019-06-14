Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
West Indies are 114 for 3 with 25.4 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 14th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- S Ravi, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson
w indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|C.H. Gayle
|c Bairstow b Plunkett
|36
|E. Lewis
|b Woakes
|2
|S.D. Hope
|lbw Wood
|11
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|32
|S.O. Hetmyer
|Not out
|23
|Extras
|7w, 3lb
|10
|Total
|24.2 Overs
|114 - 3
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|5
|2
|16
|1
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|25
|0
|Plunkett
|5
|0
|30
|1
|Wood
|4
|0
|6
|1
|Stokes
|2.5
|0
|13
|0
|Rashid
|2
|0
|13
|0