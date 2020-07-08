Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
England
35-1 (17.4 ov)
Close
W Indies
England are 35 for 1
England vs W Indies
|England 1st
|35-1 (17.4 ov)
England 1st Innings35-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|20
|55
|3
|0
|36.36
|D.P. Sibley
|b Gabriel
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.L. Denly
|Not out
|14
|48
|3
|0
|29.17
|Extras
|1nb,
|1
|Total
|17.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|35
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Sibley 1.4ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.33
|Gabriel
|5
|1
|19
|1
|3.80
|A.S. Joseph
|3.4
|1
|11
|0
|3.00
|Holder
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th - 12th Jul 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf