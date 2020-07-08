Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

35-1 (17.4 ov)

Close
Badge

W Indies

 

England vs W Indies

SUMMARY
England are 35 for 1

England 1st Innings35-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns Not out 20 55 3 0 36.36
D.P. Sibley b Gabriel 0 4 0 0 0.00
J.L. Denly Not out 14 48 3 0 29.17
Extras 1nb, 1
Total 17.4 Overs, 1 wkts 35
To Bat: 
Z. Crawley,
B.A. Stokes,
O.J.D. Pope,
J.C. Buttler,
D.M. Bess,
J.C. Archer,
M.A. Wood,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Sibley 1.4ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Roach 6 4 2 0 0.33
Gabriel 5 1 19 1 3.80
A.S. Joseph 3.4 1 11 0 3.00
Holder 3 1 3 0 1.00

Match Details

Date
8th - 12th Jul 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf