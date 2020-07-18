England's bid to draw level in the #raisethebat series against West Indies has taken a hit with day three of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford entirely wiped out by rain.

England - 1-0 down in the three-match series after losing the opening Test in Southampton - closed day two leading by 437 runs, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to the hosts' 469-9 declared.

But persistent wet weather in Manchester meant no play was possible on Saturday, with the game abandoned for the day around 4pm UK time, although the forecast is much brighter for the final two days.

England must now take 19 wickets in two days to make it 1-1 with one game to play, with their best bet surely to skittle West Indies for a low enough total to be able to enforce the follow-on.

West Indies will retain the Wisden Trophy if they avoid defeat - Jason Holder's men hold the silverware after their 2-1 win over England in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Speaking to Sky Sports before day three was abandoned, Ben Stokes said: "It's not ideal. It's looking like we'll have to take 19 wickets in two days but the wicket has offered something throughout the whole Test so far.

"We just need to make sure we can expose that. We know that once we get on a roll, anything is possible with the bowling attack we have."

6:14 Nasser Hussain discusses England's bowling options and how they can take the remaining 19 West Indies wickets

The tourists won the first Test at The Ageas Bowl by four wickets but have struggled in the second Test so far having inserted England on Thursday morning after winning the toss.

Stokes (176 from 356) and Dom Sibley (120 from 372) shared a fourth-wicket stand of 260 in England's mammoth total, with Stokes completing his 10th Test ton and Sibley his second - off-spinner Roston Chase taking 5-172 for West Indies.

Sam Curran then trapped John Campbell (12) lbw before stumps on day two and would also have had nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (14no) out in similar fashion had England reviewed - Joseph will be joined in the middle by Kraigg Brathwaite (6no) when play eventually resumes.

Left-armer Curran had been drafted into the England side after Jofra Archer's bio-secure breach, for which the latter has received a fine and a written warning.

Watch day four of the second #raisethebat Test live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Sunday.