Watch the best of the action from day four of the second #raisethebat Test in Manchester as a flurry of wickets after tea boosted England's victory hopes.

​​​​​​​England have a fight on their hands as they look to level the #raisethebat Test series against the West Indies, needing to take 10 wickets on day five, currently leading by 219 runs.

England's best hope of victory in the second Test - with time lost to Saturday's washout - was to dismiss West Indies for less than 270, but they were frustrated for a large part of the day by a determined batting display from the visitors until a late collapse.

Half centuries for Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68) and Roston Chase (51) helped take West Indies to 242-4, and within 28 of their target, only for England to claim four for 18 runs with the help of the second new ball.

West Indies ultimately managed to nudge their way to 287, to make England bat again, and the home side sent in the big-hitters of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to open their second innings, in pursuit of quick runs before getting back to bowling tomorrow.

The plan didn't quite pay off, with Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (10) both clean-bowled by Kemar Roach (2-14); England closed the day 37-2, Stokes 16 not out, as they target an early declaration on day five.

England stuck to their task with the ball throughout the day, though were a little wasteful in the field early on, with Stokes dropping Alzarri Joseph on 19 and Dom Sibley missing a chance to run out the nightwatchman shortly after.

It was the introduction of Dom Bess (1-67) that brought the breakthrough as Joseph flicked the offspinner to square leg, where Ollie Pope claimed a sharp catch.

Brathwaite and Shai Hope, as they have a history of doing against England, then thwarted the bowlers' efforts in a strong fifty partnership past lunch.

It was Sam Curran (2-70) who broke the stand with a lovely little offcutter to Hope that just held its line and drew the edge behind to Buttler.

But again, the flurry of wickets England were desperate for wasn't forthcoming, with Brooks, in particular, playing beautifully for just his second Test fifty.

As is so often the case when England are looking for answers out on the field, Stokes was the provider. Bowling a long spell, with a clear tactic to bowl short from round the wicket, he drew a false shot from Brathwaite, swallowing a simple return catch off a leading edge.

And, after tea, with the arrival of the second new ball, England finally ran through the West Indies order, Stuart Broad (3-66) producing one of those devastating spells he is so famous for, claiming three wickets in consecutive overs.

Brooks and Shane Dowrich were both pinned in front of their stumps while, in between, Jermaine Blackwood lost his with one that kept low - the latter two both gone without troubling the scorers.

When Chris Woakes (3-42) dismissed Windies skipper Jason Holder (2), steering to slip, his side were suddenly in trouble, still 10 runs shy of the follow-on target and with only two wickets to play.

Those two wickets went to Woakes but, crucially, 27 runs later as he dismissed Chase lbw, shortly after bringing up his half century, and bowled Shannon Gabriel with a slower bowl in the same over.

England's ambitious plan of sending Buttler and Stokes out for a T20-style slog in the final eight overs of the day didn't quite come off, with Roach producing a stellar opening spell to swiftly send two batsmen packing.

Buttler was undone by a perfect yorker just four balls into the innings, while Crawley's stumps were also clattered with a length ball that beat the batsman's expansive drive down the ground.

