Day 5 of 5
Badge

England

469-9 & 129-3
Result
Badge

W Indies

287 & 198

England win by 113 runs

England vs W Indies

Ben Stokes inspires England win over West Indies to level series

Ben Stokes smashes 78 off 57 balls, takes two key wickets but then pulls up 'feeling stiff' late in the day

12:01
The pick of the action from the final day of the second #raisethebat Test as England beat West Indies by 113 runs to level the series at 1-1.

Ben Stokes led England in a stirring final-day performance to beat West Indies by 113 runs in the second #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford and level the series at 1-1 with one to play.

Scorecard | Commentary

England began the day 37-2 in their second innings, leading by 219 and needing quick runs before trying to take 10 wickets. A superb onslaught from Stokes (78no off 57 balls) saw 92 added in 11 overs, triggering a declaration which left the West Indies 312 to chase in 85 overs.

Hopes of the Windies reaching that target, or holding out for a draw that would ensure they retained the Wisden Trophy, were dealt a massive blow as a three-wicket opening burst from Stuart Broad (3-42) quickly had the tourists reeling at 37-4.

Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of John Campbell early in the West Indies second innings

A century stand for the fifth wicket between Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) held up the hosts, only for that man Stokes (2-30) to step up again and make the crucial breakthrough on the stroke of tea.

Stokes became the first Englishman to score over 250 runs and take more than one wicket in a Test as he bounced out Blackwood; Chris Woakes (2-34), meanwhile, took his 100th Test wicket as Shane Dowrich bagged a pair.

Chris Woakes reached 100 Test wickets for England

While West Indies captain Jason Holder (32) hung around briefly in the evening session, an England win was never really in doubt following that double strike either side of tea and West Indies were ultimately bowled out for 198 with 14.5 overs in the day to spare.

What will worry England, however, with the third Test decider at Old Trafford only four days away, is the sight of Stokes pulling up four balls into his 15th over, though when accepting the player of the match award, he said: "I'm fine; my body just started to get stiff."

v

Live Test Cricket

England vs W Indies

July 24, 2020, 10:30am


Remote Record

The day began with a blistering batting display from Stokes, who smashed three huge sixes in passing fifty, though the West Indies would rue dropping him on 29 - John Campbell shelling a simple chance at deep extra cover.

Joe Root was the only England wicket to fall in pursuit of quick runs, run out for 22, while there was briefly a worry that the captain was leaving the declaration too late before he finally called his team in at 129-3 and a lead of 311.

Broad immediately set about his work, drawing an edge behind from Campbell (4) fifth ball, though it was a rather muted appeal and a thin nick was only confirmed on review.

Woakes then pinned the usually dogged Kraigg Brathwaite (12) in front of his stumps, while Broad dismantled Shai Hope's in the very next over, West Indies' scorer of back-to-back hundreds in a famous, final-day win at Headingley three years' ago gone for seven.

Broad struck again shortly after lunch, Roston Chase (6) out lbw when offering no shot to a nip-backer, but the clatter of wickets to see England to a convincing victory never quite followed.

Jermaine Blackwood celebrated another Test fifty against England

Blackwood, who averages over 40 against England, once again proved to be a thorn in their side, while Brooks, just as in the first innings, played beautifully through to another Test fifty, though he diced with danger in getting there when hitting Dom Bess for six just out of reach of Woakes at long-on.

The partnership could, and should, have been broken earlier, but England failed to detect and review a thin glove behind from Brooks when on 17, prolonging Woakes' wait for his 100th Test wicket.

With the pitch seemingly dying out, and England growing increasingly frustrated, Root threw the ball to Stokes, who produced a fiery spell similar to his on day four, banging the ball in short and from round the wicket.

Ben Stokes celebrates one of his two wickets on day five

The tactic worked and, shortly after a committed effort in the field saw him save a boundary off his own bowling, Stokes got Blackwood to take on the hook on shortly before tea and glove the ball behind to Jos Buttler.

Dowrich, meanwhile, lasted all off three deliveries after the interval, trapped lbw, with Woakes finally able to celebrate his century of strikes.

Brooks found another willing partner in his skipper, only to then succumb himself, his 136-ball stay at the crease ended by Sam Curran (1-30), out lbw to the left-armer, troubled by the angle from round the wicket.

Sam Curran took the key wicket of Shamarh Brooks after his fine fifty

Kemar Roach (5) hung around, but Holder, who had biffed the inconsistent Bess (2-59) for 10 in two balls - including a sweetly-struck six straight down the ground - was then bowled, his defensive prod beaten on the inside edge by a sharp-turner out of the rough outside off stump.

Stokes struck again shortly before pulling up midway through an over, as Alzarri Joseph (9) drove loosely to gully, while Ollie Pope took a superb catch at short leg to get rid of Roach and clinch victory.

Watch day one of the third #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Jul 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M A Gough, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite lbw Woakes 12
J.D. Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4
S.D. Hope b Broad 7
S.S.J. Brooks lbw Curran 62
R.L. Chase lbw Broad 6
J. Blackwood c Buttler b Stokes 55
S.O. Dowrich lbw Woakes 0
J.O. Holder b Bess 35
K.A.J. Roach c Pope b Bess 5
A.S. Joseph c Bess b Stokes 9
S.T. Gabriel Not out 0
Extras 3lb 3
Total All Out, 70.1 Overs 198
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Broad 15 5 42 3
Woakes 16 3 34 2
S.M. Curran 8 3 30 1
D.M. Bess 15.1 3 59 2
Stokes 14.4 4 30 2
Root 1.2 1 0 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK