Ben Stokes led England in a stirring final-day performance to beat West Indies by 113 runs in the second #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford and level the series at 1-1 with one to play.

England began the day 37-2 in their second innings, leading by 219 and needing quick runs before trying to take 10 wickets. A superb onslaught from Stokes (78no off 57 balls) saw 92 added in 11 overs, triggering a declaration which left the West Indies 312 to chase in 85 overs.

Hopes of the Windies reaching that target, or holding out for a draw that would ensure they retained the Wisden Trophy, were dealt a massive blow as a three-wicket opening burst from Stuart Broad (3-42) quickly had the tourists reeling at 37-4.

A century stand for the fifth wicket between Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) held up the hosts, only for that man Stokes (2-30) to step up again and make the crucial breakthrough on the stroke of tea.

Stokes became the first Englishman to score over 250 runs and take more than one wicket in a Test as he bounced out Blackwood; Chris Woakes (2-34), meanwhile, took his 100th Test wicket as Shane Dowrich bagged a pair.

While West Indies captain Jason Holder (32) hung around briefly in the evening session, an England win was never really in doubt following that double strike either side of tea and West Indies were ultimately bowled out for 198 with 14.5 overs in the day to spare.

What will worry England, however, with the third Test decider at Old Trafford only four days away, is the sight of Stokes pulling up four balls into his 15th over, though when accepting the player of the match award, he said: "I'm fine; my body just started to get stiff."

The day began with a blistering batting display from Stokes, who smashed three huge sixes in passing fifty, though the West Indies would rue dropping him on 29 - John Campbell shelling a simple chance at deep extra cover.

Joe Root was the only England wicket to fall in pursuit of quick runs, run out for 22, while there was briefly a worry that the captain was leaving the declaration too late before he finally called his team in at 129-3 and a lead of 311.

Broad immediately set about his work, drawing an edge behind from Campbell (4) fifth ball, though it was a rather muted appeal and a thin nick was only confirmed on review.

Woakes then pinned the usually dogged Kraigg Brathwaite (12) in front of his stumps, while Broad dismantled Shai Hope's in the very next over, West Indies' scorer of back-to-back hundreds in a famous, final-day win at Headingley three years' ago gone for seven.

Broad struck again shortly after lunch, Roston Chase (6) out lbw when offering no shot to a nip-backer, but the clatter of wickets to see England to a convincing victory never quite followed.

Blackwood, who averages over 40 against England, once again proved to be a thorn in their side, while Brooks, just as in the first innings, played beautifully through to another Test fifty, though he diced with danger in getting there when hitting Dom Bess for six just out of reach of Woakes at long-on.

The partnership could, and should, have been broken earlier, but England failed to detect and review a thin glove behind from Brooks when on 17, prolonging Woakes' wait for his 100th Test wicket.

With the pitch seemingly dying out, and England growing increasingly frustrated, Root threw the ball to Stokes, who produced a fiery spell similar to his on day four, banging the ball in short and from round the wicket.

The tactic worked and, shortly after a committed effort in the field saw him save a boundary off his own bowling, Stokes got Blackwood to take on the hook on shortly before tea and glove the ball behind to Jos Buttler.

Dowrich, meanwhile, lasted all off three deliveries after the interval, trapped lbw, with Woakes finally able to celebrate his century of strikes.

Brooks found another willing partner in his skipper, only to then succumb himself, his 136-ball stay at the crease ended by Sam Curran (1-30), out lbw to the left-armer, troubled by the angle from round the wicket.

Kemar Roach (5) hung around, but Holder, who had biffed the inconsistent Bess (2-59) for 10 in two balls - including a sweetly-struck six straight down the ground - was then bowled, his defensive prod beaten on the inside edge by a sharp-turner out of the rough outside off stump.

Stokes struck again shortly before pulling up midway through an over, as Alzarri Joseph (9) drove loosely to gully, while Ollie Pope took a superb catch at short leg to get rid of Roach and clinch victory.

