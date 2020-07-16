Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
England are 29 for 1
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Jul 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|lbw Chase
|15
|D.P. Sibley
|Not out
|8
|Extras
|6w,
|6
|Total
|13.2 Overs
|29 - 1
Full Batting Card
w indies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Roach
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gabriel
|3
|1
|7
|0
|A.S. Joseph
|4
|1
|9
|0
|Holder
|3
|0
|10
|0
|Chase
|0.2
|0
|1
|1