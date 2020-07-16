Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

29-1 (13.2 ov)
Lunch
Badge

W Indies

 

England are 29 for 1

England vs W Indies

England vs West Indies LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the second #raisethebat Test at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Jul 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M A Gough, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns lbw Chase 15
D.P. Sibley Not out 8
Extras 6w, 6
Total 13.2 Overs 29 - 1
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 3 1 2 0
Gabriel 3 1 7 0
A.S. Joseph 4 1 9 0
Holder 3 0 10 0
Chase 0.2 0 1 1
Full Bowling Card