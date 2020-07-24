Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

258-4 (85.4 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

 

England are 258 for 4

England vs W Indies

Ollie Pope closing on century as England recover well on day one of deciding Test

Unbroken 136-run partnership between Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler take England to 258-4 at stumps vs West Indies

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler shared an unbroken 136-run stand to lead England's recovery

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler shared a crucial, unbroken 136-run partnership to put England in a strong position at the end of day one of the series-deciding third Test against West Indies.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | #REDFORRUTH

The pair were both in need of scores coming in the game at Emirates Old Trafford and with England stuttering at 122-4 just before tea when Buttler joined Pope in the middle, the pressure was on.

Pope batted fluently throughout while Buttler, whose place in the team was under more immediate threat, batted patiently before opening up as his innings progressed.

Both went past 50 in the evening session, Buttler ending on 56no and Pope (91no) just nine shy of his hundred when bad light brought the day to a close with England 258-4.

More to follow...

Watch day two of the crucial third Test between England and West Indies from 10.30am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Jul 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns c Cornwall b Chase 57
D.P. Sibley lbw Roach 0
J.E. Root run out (Chase) 17
B.A. Stokes b Roach 20
O.J.D. Pope Not out 91
J.C. Buttler Not out 56
Extras 2nb, 12b, 3lb 17
Total 85.4 Overs 258 - 4
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 18.4 2 56 2
Gabriel 18 4 47 0
Holder 20 5 45 0
R.R.S. Cornwall 21 4 71 0
Chase 8 2 24 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK