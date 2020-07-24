Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler shared a crucial, unbroken 136-run partnership to put England in a strong position at the end of day one of the series-deciding third Test against West Indies.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | #REDFORRUTH

The pair were both in need of scores coming in the game at Emirates Old Trafford and with England stuttering at 122-4 just before tea when Buttler joined Pope in the middle, the pressure was on.

Pope batted fluently throughout while Buttler, whose place in the team was under more immediate threat, batted patiently before opening up as his innings progressed.

Both went past 50 in the evening session, Buttler ending on 56no and Pope (91no) just nine shy of his hundred when bad light brought the day to a close with England 258-4.

More to follow...

Watch day two of the crucial third Test between England and West Indies from 10.30am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket.