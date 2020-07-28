Highlights from day five of the third Test between England and West Indies from Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad claimed his 500th Test wicket and Chris Woakes a five-wicket haul as England swept aside West Indies to regain the Wisden Trophy on a stop-start, rain-affected final day of the series at Emirates Old Trafford.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY | #REDFORRUTH

Broad became the second Englishman, after James Anderson, and seventh bowler overall to the milestone when he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite lbw for 19 after West Indies had resumed on 10-2 in their notional pursuit of 399 for a first Test series win in England in 32 years.

1:01 Stuart Broad became the second Englishman and seventh bowler overall to take 500 Test wickets when he trapped West Indies' Kraigg Brahwaite lbw.

Brathwaite had also been Anderson's 500th Test wicket, at Lord's in 2017, and the opener's departure on Tuesday morning shortly after a passing shower not only gave Broad his landmark scalp but also England a real boost in their victory push after the fourth-day washout.

Broad (4-36) then fittingly claimed the final wicket - Jermaine Blackwood out for 23 down the leg-side - to finish with 10 wickets in a match for the third time after Woakes (5-50) had razed the middle order.

West Indies were rolled for 129 in 37.1 overs to lose by 269 runs and concede possession of the Wisden Trophy, which will now be retired and replaced with the Richards-Botham Trophy for future Test series in honour of Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian Botham.

2:16 We look through some of Stuart Broad's best moments in his journey to reach 500 Test wickets.

England's come-from-behind, 2-1 series victory - they lost the first Test at The Ageas Bowl before winning the final two in Manchester - means they are unbeaten in Test series at home since losing 1-0 to Sri Lanka in 2014.

Joe Root's side will look to extend that proud record when the three-match series against Pakistan begins at Emirates Old Trafford next Wednesday and, in Broad, will have a bowler at the very top of his game.

Broad admitted to feeling "gutted, frustrated and angry" after being omitted from the first Test against West Indies in Southampton and has responded in sensational style in the following two matches, ending the series with 16 wickets at an average of 10.93.

The 34-year-old - the fourth seamer to 500 scalps, after Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh - bagged 6-31 in West Indies' first innings in the series decider and then struck twice on the evening of day three to move one adrift of 500.

The history-making wicket came as Broad trapped Brathwaite plumb lbw with a delivery that kept low, the batsman not even bothering with a review after being pinned right in front of his stumps on the back pad.

The behind-closed-doors nature of this series meant there were no fans to celebrate Broad's achievement but the bowler's father, match referee Chris Broad, was at the ground to see his son join an exclusive club that also features spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble.

Broad was then on hand to catch Shai Hope (31) running in from mid-on after the Windies batsman, who had played some coruscating cover drives, top-edged Woakes with a hack across the line, while Shamarh Brooks (22) inside-edged the same bowler behind to Jos Buttler following a waft outside off stump.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, who was not required with the ball, ran out Roston Chase (7) with a direct hit from backward point after the Windies pair had attempted a quick single - that wicket preceding another brisk rain delay.

Woakes accounted for Jason Holder (12) lbw upon the resumption as the West Indies skipper failed with his attempted leg-side flick and at 99-7, it was a matter of when and not if England wrapped up victory.

Woakes took them to the brink, with Shane Dowrich (8) and Rahkeem Cornwall (2) also out leg before, and Broad then removed Blackwood to cap his history-making Test with a 501st wicket.

Watch day one of the first Test between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Wednesday, August 5.

England's while-ball side return to ODI action on Thursday, with the first of three matches against Ireland live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.30pm.