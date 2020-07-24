Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
England are 108 for 3
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Jul 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|54
|D.P. Sibley
|lbw Roach
|0
|J.E. Root
|run out (Chase)
|17
|B.A. Stokes
|b Roach
|20
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|8b, 2lb
|10
|Total
|41.4 Overs
|108 - 3
w indies BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Roach
|11.4
|1
|25
|2
|Gabriel
|8.1
|2
|14
|0
|Holder
|10
|3
|22
|0
|R.R.S. Cornwall
|11
|2
|33
|0