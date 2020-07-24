Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

108-3 (41.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

W Indies

 

England are 108 for 3

England vs W Indies

England vs West Indies LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the series-deciding third #raisethebat Test. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Jul 2020
Toss
West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns Not out 54
D.P. Sibley lbw Roach 0
J.E. Root run out (Chase) 17
B.A. Stokes b Roach 20
O.J.D. Pope Not out 7
Extras 8b, 2lb 10
Total 41.4 Overs 108 - 3
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 11.4 1 25 2
Gabriel 8.1 2 14 0
Holder 10 3 22 0
R.R.S. Cornwall 11 2 33 0
Full Bowling Card