Cricket Match
England
109-3 (42.2 ov)
W Indies
England vs W Indies
|England 1st
|109-3 (42.2 ov)
|England are 109 for 3
England 1st Innings109-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|Not out
|54
|133
|4
|0
|40.60
|D.P. Sibley
|lbw Roach
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|run out (Chase)
|17
|59
|0
|0
|28.81
|B.A. Stokes
|b Roach
|20
|43
|2
|0
|46.51
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|8
|14
|0
|0
|57.14
|Extras
|8b, 2lb
|10
|Total
|42.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|109
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Sibley 0.6ov
- 47 Root 21.3ov
- 92 Stokes 34.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|11.4
|1
|25
|2
|2.14
|Gabriel
|8.2
|2
|14
|0
|1.68
|Holder
|10
|3
|22
|0
|2.20
|R.R.S. Cornwall
|11.5
|2
|37
|0
|3.13
Match Details
- Date
- 24th - 28th Jul 2020
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
42.2
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.1
Shannon Gabriel to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Campbell.
-
41.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
41.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
41.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
41.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
41.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
41.1
FOUR! Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Cuts it away! Burns cuts the delivery to the fence for a boundary.
-
40.6
Shannon Gabriel to Ollie Pope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
40.5
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Brooks. That brings up Rory Burns's seventh Test fifty.
-
40.4
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
40.3
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
40.2
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.
-
40.1
Shannon Gabriel to Rory Burns. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
39.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
39.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
39.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Chase.
-
39.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
39.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, off stump down the track flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, run save by Chase.
-
39.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
38.6
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
38.5
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
38.4
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.
-
38.3
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
38.2
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
38.1
Kemar Roach to Ollie Pope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich. Pope tries to pull the short ball from Roach but the ball brushes his helmet and runs towards short fine-leg. They take a single and the umpire signals leg-byes. The physio rushes in to have a check and glad Pope seems fine.
-
37.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
37.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
37.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
37.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
37.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
37.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ollie Pope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
36.6
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
36.5
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
36.4
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
36.3
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
36.2
Kemar Roach to Rory Burns. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
36.1
Kemar Roach to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.
-
35.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
35.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
35.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
35.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
35.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
35.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Brooks.
-
34.6
OUT! Bowled. Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to. Cleaned him up! Beautiful delivery from Roach! Roach gets his Second! Stokes looks to defend the length delivery from Roach. He misses to play the shot as the delivery crashes onto the stumps. Ben Stokes departs for 20 runs.
-
34.5
Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
34.4
Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
34.3
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Smashed away! Stokes smashes the delivery to the fence for a boundary.
-
34.2
APPEAL! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dowrich, appeal made for Caught. Stokes looks to smash the delivery but misses as the ball hits his helmet. Dowrich takes a comfortable catch behind the stumps and appeals for Caught behind. Umpire signals not out. The physio rushes into the field and checks Stokes, he seems fine now.
-
34.1
Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Campbell.
-
33.6
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
33.5
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
33.4
Rahkeem Cornwall to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
33.3
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
33.2
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
33.1
Rahkeem Cornwall to Rory Burns. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.