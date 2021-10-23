Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
56-4
Result
W Indies
55
England win by 6 wickets
England vs W Indies
|England 1st
|56-4 (8.2 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|55All out (14.2 ov)
England 1st Innings56-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Gayle b Rampaul
|11
|10
|0
|1
|110.00
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|24
|22
|3
|0
|109.09
|J.M. Bairstow
|c&b Hosein
|9
|6
|2
|0
|150.00
|M.M. Ali
|run out (Lewis)
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|c&b Hosein
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|Not out
|7
|7
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb,
|1
|Total
|8.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|56
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Roy 3.1ov
- 30 Bairstow 4.1ov
- 36 Ali 5.2ov
- 39 Livingstone 6.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Hosein
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|R Rampaul
|2
|0
|14
|1
|7.00
|O. McCoy
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|Pollard
|0.2
|0
|6
|0
|18.00
W Indies 1st Innings55 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.M.P. Simmons
|c Livingstone b Ali
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|E. Lewis
|c Ali b Woakes
|6
|5
|0
|1
|120.00
|C.H. Gayle
|c Malan b Mills
|13
|13
|3
|0
|100.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Morgan b Ali
|9
|9
|2
|0
|100.00
|D.J. Bravo
|c Bairstow b Jordan
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|N. Pooran
|c Buttler b Mills
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|6
|14
|0
|0
|42.86
|A.D. Russell
|b Rashid
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.J. Hosein
|Not out
|6
|13
|0
|0
|46.15
|O.C. McCoy
|c Roy b Rashid
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R. Rampaul
|b Rashid
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|All Out, 14.2 Overs
|55
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Lewis 1.3ov
- 9 Simmons 2.2ov
- 27 Hetmyer 4.4ov
- 31 Gayle 5.6ov
- 37 Bravo 7.2ov
- 42 Pooran 8.5ov
- 44 Russell 10.1ov
- 49 Pollard 12.1ov
- 49 McCoy 12.2ov
- 55 Rampaul 14.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Ali
|4
|1
|17
|2
|4.25
|Woakes
|2
|0
|12
|1
|6.00
|T.S. Mills
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|Jordan
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3.50
|Rashid
|2.2
|0
|2
|4
|0.86
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Oct 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Dar, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- C M Brown
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P Wilson