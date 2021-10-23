Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

56-4

Result
Badge

W Indies

55

England win by 6 wickets

England vs W Indies

SUMMARY
England 1st 56-4 (8.2 ov)
W Indies 1st 55All out (14.2 ov)
England win by 6 wickets

England 1st Innings56-4

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy c Gayle b Rampaul 11 10 0 1 110.00
J.C. Buttler Not out 24 22 3 0 109.09
J.M. Bairstow c&b Hosein 9 6 2 0 150.00
M.M. Ali run out (Lewis) 3 4 0 0 75.00
L.S. Livingstone c&b Hosein 1 2 0 0 50.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) Not out 7 7 1 0 100.00
Extras 1nb, 1
Total 8.2 Overs, 4 wkts 56
To Bat: 
D.J. Malan,
C.R. Woakes,
C.J. Jordan,
A.U. Rashid,
T.S. Mills

Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Roy 3.1ov
  2. 30 Bairstow 4.1ov
  3. 36 Ali 5.2ov
  4. 39 Livingstone 6.1ov
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
A.J. Hosein 4 0 24 2 6.00
R Rampaul 2 0 14 1 7.00
O. McCoy 2 0 12 0 6.00
Pollard 0.2 0 6 0 18.00

W Indies 1st Innings55 All out

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L.M.P. Simmons c Livingstone b Ali 3 7 0 0 42.86
E. Lewis c Ali b Woakes 6 5 0 1 120.00
C.H. Gayle c Malan b Mills 13 13 3 0 100.00
S.O. Hetmyer c Morgan b Ali 9 9 2 0 100.00
D.J. Bravo c Bairstow b Jordan 5 5 1 0 100.00
N. Pooran c Buttler b Mills 1 9 0 0 11.11
K.A. Pollard (c) c Bairstow b Rashid 6 14 0 0 42.86
A.D. Russell b Rashid 0 2 0 0 0.00
A.J. Hosein Not out 6 13 0 0 46.15
O.C. McCoy c Roy b Rashid 0 1 0 0 0.00
R. Rampaul b Rashid 3 8 0 0 37.50
Extras 3w, 3
Total All Out, 14.2 Overs 55

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Lewis 1.3ov
  2. 9 Simmons 2.2ov
  3. 27 Hetmyer 4.4ov
  4. 31 Gayle 5.6ov
  5. 37 Bravo 7.2ov
  6. 42 Pooran 8.5ov
  7. 44 Russell 10.1ov
  8. 49 Pollard 12.1ov
  9. 49 McCoy 12.2ov
  10. 55 Rampaul 14.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Ali 4 1 17 2 4.25
Woakes 2 0 12 1 6.00
T.S. Mills 4 0 17 2 4.25
Jordan 2 0 7 1 3.50
Rashid 2.2 0 2 4 0.86

Match Details

Date
23rd Oct 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A S Dar, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
C M Brown
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson