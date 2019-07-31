Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

139-5 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

59-4

Australia Women need 81 runs to win from 7.3 overs

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 59-4 (12.3 ov)
England 1st 139-5 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women need 81 runs to win from 7.3 overs

Australia 1st Innings59-4

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy c Ecclestone b Villiers 28 30 4 0 93.33
B.L. Mooney c Cross b Brunt 2 6 0 0 33.33
M.M. Lanning (c) lbw Ecclestone 2 8 0 0 25.00
E.A. Perry Not out 22 26 0 1 84.62
A.K. Gardner s Jones b Villiers 0 1 0 0 0.00
R.L. Haynes Not out 3 4 0 0 75.00
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total 12.3 Overs, 4 wkts 59
To Bat: 
J.L. Jonassen,
G.L. Wareham,
D.M. Kimmince,
M.L. Schutt,
T.J. Vlaeminck

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Mooney 4.1ov
  2. 27 Lanning 5.4ov
  3. 44 Healy 9.2ov
  4. 45 Gardner 9.6ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
K.L. Cross 2 0 15 0 7.50
Shrubsole 2 0 10 0 5.00
Brunt 2 0 9 1 4.50
S. Ecclestone 2 1 9 1 4.50
N.R. Sciver 1 0 6 0 6.00
M.K. Villiers 3 0 7 2 2.33

England 1st Innings139-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt b Schutt 20 19 1 1 105.26
T.T. Beaumont c Mooney b Jonassen 5 9 0 0 55.56
H.C. Knight (c) run out (Perry) 23 25 0 1 92.00
N.R. Sciver c Kimmince b Vlaeminck 5 9 0 0 55.56
A.E. Jones c Healy b Gardner 19 19 2 0 100.00
L. Winfield Not out 26 22 3 0 118.18
K.H. Brunt Not out 25 18 1 1 138.89
Extras 1nb, 4w, 9b, 2lb 16
Total 20.0 Overs, 5 wkts 139
To Bat: 
M.K. Villiers,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
K.L. Cross

Fall of Wickets

  1. 28 Beaumont 3.3ov
  2. 35 Wyatt 4.5ov
  3. 45 Sciver 7.2ov
  4. 83 Knight 13.1ov
  5. 84 Jones 13.3ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
Perry 2 0 16 0 8.00
M.L. Schutt 4 0 27 1 6.75
J.L. Jonassen 4 0 19 1 4.75
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 26 0 6.50
T.J. Vlaeminck 2 0 9 1 4.50
G. Wareham 2 0 15 0 7.50
A. Gardner 2 0 16 1 8.00

Match Details

Date
31st Jul 2019
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bristol County Ground
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
S Redfern

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 31, 2019 8:46pm

  •  

    12.3

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    11.5

    Mady Villiers to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    11.4

    Mady Villiers to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Villiers.

  •  

    10.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.5

    SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Late Cut, to second slip for no runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    10.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Full toss, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  • 9.6

    OUT! Stumped. Mady Villiers to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Jones.

  •  

    9.5

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    APPEAL! Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    9.3

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  • 9.2

    OUT! Caught. Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to long off, by Ecclestone.

  •  

    9.1

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.5

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    8.2

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    7.3

    Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Villiers.

  •  

    7.1

    Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    6.5

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  • 5.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to.

  •  

    5.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    5.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    4.4

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.3

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.2

    APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  • 4.1

    OUT! Caught. Katherine Brunt to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Cross.

  •  

    3.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Beth Mooney. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    3.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    3.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Full toss, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

Full Commentary