England
139-5 (20.0 ov)
Australia
59-4
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|59-4 (12.3 ov)
|England 1st
|139-5 (20.0 ov)
|Australia Women need 81 runs to win from 7.3 overs
Australia 1st Innings59-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|c Ecclestone b Villiers
|28
|30
|4
|0
|93.33
|B.L. Mooney
|c Cross b Brunt
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|lbw Ecclestone
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|E.A. Perry
|Not out
|22
|26
|0
|1
|84.62
|A.K. Gardner
|s Jones b Villiers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|Extras
|1w, 1lb
|2
|Total
|12.3 Overs, 4 wkts
|59
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Mooney 4.1ov
- 27 Lanning 5.4ov
- 44 Healy 9.2ov
- 45 Gardner 9.6ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.L. Cross
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|Brunt
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|1
|9
|1
|4.50
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|M.K. Villiers
|3
|0
|7
|2
|2.33
England 1st Innings139-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|b Schutt
|20
|19
|1
|1
|105.26
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Mooney b Jonassen
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.56
|H.C. Knight (c)
|run out (Perry)
|23
|25
|0
|1
|92.00
|N.R. Sciver
|c Kimmince b Vlaeminck
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.56
|A.E. Jones
|c Healy b Gardner
|19
|19
|2
|0
|100.00
|L. Winfield
|Not out
|26
|22
|3
|0
|118.18
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|25
|18
|1
|1
|138.89
|Extras
|1nb, 4w, 9b, 2lb
|16
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|139
Fall of Wickets
- 28 Beaumont 3.3ov
- 35 Wyatt 4.5ov
- 45 Sciver 7.2ov
- 83 Knight 13.1ov
- 84 Jones 13.3ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Perry
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|M.L. Schutt
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|J.L. Jonassen
|4
|0
|19
|1
|4.75
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|T.J. Vlaeminck
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|G. Wareham
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
|A. Gardner
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Bristol County Ground
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
12.3
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
12.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.1
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
11.6
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
11.5
Mady Villiers to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
11.4
Mady Villiers to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.3
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to point for 1 run.
-
11.2
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard to cover for no runs.
-
11.1
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Villiers.
-
10.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.5
SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
10.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Late Cut, to second slip for no runs.
-
10.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
10.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Full toss, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
9.6
OUT! Stumped. Mady Villiers to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Jones.
-
9.5
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.4
APPEAL! Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
9.3
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
9.2
OUT! Caught. Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Full toss, driving, Played in the air under control to long off, by Ecclestone.
-
9.1
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on for 1 run.
-
8.6
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
8.5
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
8.4
Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
8.3
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
8.2
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
8.1
Kate Cross to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
7.6
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.5
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
7.4
Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
7.3
Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.2
Mady Villiers to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Villiers.
-
7.1
Mady Villiers to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
6.6
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, sweeping, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
6.5
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
6.4
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Short, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
6.3
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
6.2
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
6.1
Natalie Sciver to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
5.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
5.5
Sophie Ecclestone to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
5.4
OUT! L.B.W. Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, pushing, mis-timed to.
-
5.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
5.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
5.1
Sophie Ecclestone to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.6
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
4.5
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for 1 run.
-
4.4
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
4.3
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.2
APPEAL! Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.1
OUT! Caught. Katherine Brunt to Beth Mooney. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Cross.
-
3.6
Anya Shrubsole to Beth Mooney. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
3.5
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
3.4
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
3.3
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Full toss, flick, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
3.2
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
3.1
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.