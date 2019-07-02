Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

177 (46.5 ov)
Badge

Australia

 

England Women are 177 all out with 3.1 overs left - Between Innings

England vs Australia

Women's Ashes LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England and Australia meet in the first ODI of the multi-format Ashes. Watch on Sky Sports Mix.

Match Details

Date
2nd Jul 2019
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
R T Robinson, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.T. Beaumont b Perry 16
A.E. Jones c Healy b Perry 0
S.J. Taylor b Schutt 1
H.C. Knight lbw Perry 0
N.R. Sciver lbw Jonassen 64
F.C. Wilson lbw Jonassen 15
K.H. Brunt lbw Kimmince 20
A. Shrubsole c Haynes b Gardner 2
L.A. Marsh Not out 24
S. Ecclestone c Mooney b Gardner 27
K.L. Cross b Schutt 1
Extras 1nb, 5w, 1lb 7
Total All Out, 46.5 Overs 177
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 8.5 2 19 2
Perry 7 1 43 3
J.L. Jonassen 8 1 21 2
G. Wareham 10 0 37 0
D.M. Kimmince 5 0 29 1
A. Gardner 8 0 27 2
Full Bowling Card