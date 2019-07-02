Cricket Match
England Women are 177 all out with 3.1 overs left - Between Innings
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- R T Robinson, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T.T. Beaumont
|b Perry
|16
|A.E. Jones
|c Healy b Perry
|0
|S.J. Taylor
|b Schutt
|1
|H.C. Knight
|lbw Perry
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Jonassen
|64
|F.C. Wilson
|lbw Jonassen
|15
|K.H. Brunt
|lbw Kimmince
|20
|A. Shrubsole
|c Haynes b Gardner
|2
|L.A. Marsh
|Not out
|24
|S. Ecclestone
|c Mooney b Gardner
|27
|K.L. Cross
|b Schutt
|1
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|All Out, 46.5 Overs
|177
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M.L. Schutt
|8.5
|2
|19
|2
|Perry
|7
|1
|43
|3
|J.L. Jonassen
|8
|1
|21
|2
|G. Wareham
|10
|0
|37
|0
|D.M. Kimmince
|5
|0
|29
|1
|A. Gardner
|8
|0
|27
|2