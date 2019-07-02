Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

177 (46.5 ov)

Badge

Australia

 

England Women are 177 all out with 3.1 overs left - Between Innings

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
England 1st 177All out (46.5 ov)
England 1st Innings177 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont b Perry 16 13 3 0 123.08
A.E. Jones c Healy b Perry 0 3 0 0 0.00
S.J. Taylor b Schutt 1 9 0 0 11.11
H.C. Knight (c) lbw Perry 0 1 0 0 0.00
N.R. Sciver lbw Jonassen 64 95 6 0 67.37
F.C. Wilson lbw Jonassen 15 21 3 0 71.43
K.H. Brunt lbw Kimmince 20 49 2 0 40.82
A. Shrubsole c Haynes b Gardner 2 9 0 0 22.22
L.A. Marsh Not out 24 52 1 0 46.15
S. Ecclestone c Mooney b Gardner 27 27 5 0 100.00
K.L. Cross b Schutt 1 3 0 0 33.33
Extras 1nb, 5w, 1lb 7
Total All Out, 46.5 Overs 177

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Jones 1.2ov
  2. 19 Beaumont 3.6ov
  3. 19 Taylor 4.1ov
  4. 19 Knight 5.1ov
  5. 44 Wilson 11.2ov
  6. 98 Brunt 26.4ov
  7. 103 Shrubsole 29.4ov
  8. 135 Sciver 37.4ov
  9. 173 Ecclestone 45.4ov
  10. 177 Cross 46.5ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.L. Schutt 8.5 2 19 2 2.15
Perry 7 1 43 3 6.14
J.L. Jonassen 8 1 21 2 2.63
G. Wareham 10 0 37 0 3.70
D.M. Kimmince 5 0 29 1 5.80
A. Gardner 8 0 27 2 3.38

Match Details

Date
2nd Jul 2019
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
R T Robinson, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 2, 2019 4:42pm

  • 46.5

    OUT! Bowled. Megan Schutt to Kate Cross. Length ball, Slog, missed to.

  •  

    46.4

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    46.3

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    46.2

    Megan Schutt to Kate Cross. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    46.1

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    45.6

    Ashleigh Gardner to Kate Cross. Half volley, slog sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    45.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  • 45.4

    OUT! Caught. Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to long on, by Mooney.

  •  

    45.3

    FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    45.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Short, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    45.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bolton.

  •  

    44.6

    Delissa Kimmince to Laura Marsh. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    44.5

    Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    44.4

    FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    44.3

    FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    44.2

    Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    44.1

    FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    43.6

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    43.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    43.4

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    43.3

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.

  •  

    43.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, slog sweeping, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    43.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    42.6

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    42.5

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    42.4

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    42.3

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    42.2

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    42.1

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    41.6

    FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    41.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gardner.

  •  

    41.4

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    41.3

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    41.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Haynes.

  •  

    41.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gardner.

  •  

    40.6

    Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    40.5

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    40.4

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wareham.

  •  

    40.3

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    40.2

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    40.1

    Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wareham.

  •  

    39.6

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    39.5

    Jess Jonassen to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kimmince.

  •  

    39.4

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    39.3

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    39.2

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    39.1

    Jess Jonassen to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    38.6

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    38.5

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Half volley, flick, hit pad to square leg for no runs.

  •  

    38.4

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    38.3

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    38.2

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Schutt.

  •  

    38.1

    Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    37.6

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    37.5

    Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jonassen.

  • 37.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to.

  •  

    37.3

    FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    37.1

    FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

