Cricket Match
England
177 (46.5 ov)
Australia
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|177All out (46.5 ov)
|England Women are 177 all out with 3.1 overs left - Between Innings
England 1st Innings177 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|b Perry
|16
|13
|3
|0
|123.08
|A.E. Jones
|c Healy b Perry
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.J. Taylor
|b Schutt
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|H.C. Knight (c)
|lbw Perry
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Jonassen
|64
|95
|6
|0
|67.37
|F.C. Wilson
|lbw Jonassen
|15
|21
|3
|0
|71.43
|K.H. Brunt
|lbw Kimmince
|20
|49
|2
|0
|40.82
|A. Shrubsole
|c Haynes b Gardner
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|L.A. Marsh
|Not out
|24
|52
|1
|0
|46.15
|S. Ecclestone
|c Mooney b Gardner
|27
|27
|5
|0
|100.00
|K.L. Cross
|b Schutt
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|All Out, 46.5 Overs
|177
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Jones 1.2ov
- 19 Beaumont 3.6ov
- 19 Taylor 4.1ov
- 19 Knight 5.1ov
- 44 Wilson 11.2ov
- 98 Brunt 26.4ov
- 103 Shrubsole 29.4ov
- 135 Sciver 37.4ov
- 173 Ecclestone 45.4ov
- 177 Cross 46.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|8.5
|2
|19
|2
|2.15
|Perry
|7
|1
|43
|3
|6.14
|J.L. Jonassen
|8
|1
|21
|2
|2.63
|G. Wareham
|10
|0
|37
|0
|3.70
|D.M. Kimmince
|5
|0
|29
|1
|5.80
|A. Gardner
|8
|0
|27
|2
|3.38
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- R T Robinson, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
46.5
OUT! Bowled. Megan Schutt to Kate Cross. Length ball, Slog, missed to.
-
46.4
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
46.3
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, Steer, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
46.2
Megan Schutt to Kate Cross. Length ball, defending, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
46.1
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
45.6
Ashleigh Gardner to Kate Cross. Half volley, slog sweeping, hit pad to short third man for no runs.
-
45.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
45.4
OUT! Caught. Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to long on, by Mooney.
-
45.3
FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
45.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Short, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
45.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Bolton.
-
44.6
Delissa Kimmince to Laura Marsh. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
44.5
Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
44.4
FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
44.3
FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
44.2
Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
44.1
FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
43.6
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
43.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
43.4
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
43.3
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
43.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, slog sweeping, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
43.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Laura Marsh. Half volley, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
42.6
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
42.5
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
42.4
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
42.3
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
42.2
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
42.1
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
41.6
FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
41.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gardner.
-
41.4
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
41.3
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
41.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Haynes.
-
41.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gardner.
-
40.6
Georgia Wareham to Laura Marsh. Half volley, driving, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
40.5
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
40.4
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wareham.
-
40.3
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Half volley, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
40.2
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
40.1
Georgia Wareham to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Wareham.
-
39.6
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
39.5
Jess Jonassen to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kimmince.
-
39.4
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
39.3
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
39.2
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
39.1
Jess Jonassen to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
38.6
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
38.5
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Half volley, flick, hit pad to square leg for no runs.
-
38.4
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Back of a length, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
38.3
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
38.2
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Yorker, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Schutt.
-
38.1
Megan Schutt to Laura Marsh. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
-
37.6
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
37.5
Jess Jonassen to Sophie Ecclestone. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jonassen.
-
37.4
OUT! L.B.W. Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to.
-
37.3
FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
37.2
Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
37.1
FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.