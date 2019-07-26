Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

133-9
Result
Badge

Australia

226-3

Australia Women win by 93 runs

England vs Australia

Women's Ashes: England vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over updates as England take on Australia in the first T20I of the multi-format Women's Ashes from Chelmsford. England trail the series 8-2 points.

Match Details

Date
26th Jul 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
A G Wharf, M Burns
TV Umpire
S Redfern

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt c Gardner b Perry 0
A.E. Jones c Mooney b Schutt 0
T.T. Beaumont c Healy b Perry 8
N.R. Sciver c&b Molineux 28
H.C. Knight run out (Mooney) 3
L. Winfield c Wareham b Schutt 33
K.H. Brunt Not out 29
A. Shrubsole lbw Jonassen 0
S. Ecclestone c Gardner b Kimmince 2
L.A. Marsh b Schutt 25
K.L. Cross Not out 0
Extras 2w, 2b, 1lb 5
Total 20.0 Overs 133 - 9
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Perry 3 0 11 2
M.L. Schutt 4 0 25 3
J.L. Jonassen 3 0 21 1
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 25 1
S. Molineux 4 0 26 1
G. Wareham 2 0 22 0
Full Bowling Card