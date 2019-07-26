Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
Australia Women win by 93 runs
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M Burns
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Gardner b Perry
|0
|A.E. Jones
|c Mooney b Schutt
|0
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Healy b Perry
|8
|N.R. Sciver
|c&b Molineux
|28
|H.C. Knight
|run out (Mooney)
|3
|L. Winfield
|c Wareham b Schutt
|33
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|29
|A. Shrubsole
|lbw Jonassen
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|c Gardner b Kimmince
|2
|L.A. Marsh
|b Schutt
|25
|K.L. Cross
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|2w, 2b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|133 - 9
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Perry
|3
|0
|11
|2
|M.L. Schutt
|4
|0
|25
|3
|J.L. Jonassen
|3
|0
|21
|1
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|25
|1
|S. Molineux
|4
|0
|26
|1
|G. Wareham
|2
|0
|22
|0