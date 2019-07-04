Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

183-4 (38.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

 

England Women are 183 for 4 with 12.0 overs left

England vs Australia

Women's Ashes LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England and Australia meet in the second ODI of the multi-format Ashes. Watch on Sky Sports Mix.

Match Details

Date
4th Jul 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
G D Lloyd, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
S Redfern

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones c Bolton b Perry 5
T.T. Beaumont Not out 111
H.C. Knight c Haynes b Gardner 17
N.R. Sciver lbw Kimmince 15
F.C. Wilson c Gardner b Jonassen 8
D.N. Wyatt Not out 25
Extras 1nb, 1lb 2
Total 38.0 Overs 183 - 4
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.L. Schutt 6 2 19 0
Perry 8 0 40 1
J.L. Jonassen 6.3 0 31 1
G. Wareham 6 0 32 0
A. Gardner 7 0 36 1
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 16 1
Full Bowling Card