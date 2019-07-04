Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England Women are 183 for 4 with 12.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.E. Jones
|c Bolton b Perry
|5
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|111
|H.C. Knight
|c Haynes b Gardner
|17
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Kimmince
|15
|F.C. Wilson
|c Gardner b Jonassen
|8
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|25
|Extras
|1nb, 1lb
|2
|Total
|38.0 Overs
|183 - 4
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M.L. Schutt
|6
|2
|19
|0
|Perry
|8
|0
|40
|1
|J.L. Jonassen
|6.3
|0
|31
|1
|G. Wareham
|6
|0
|32
|0
|A. Gardner
|7
|0
|36
|1
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|16
|1