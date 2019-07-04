Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

183-5 (38.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
England 1st 183-5 (38.1 ov)
England Women are 183 for 5 with 11.5 overs left

England 1st Innings183-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones c Bolton b Perry 5 10 1 0 50.00
T.T. Beaumont Not out 111 111 12 0 100.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Haynes b Gardner 17 47 2 0 36.17
N.R. Sciver lbw Kimmince 15 19 1 0 78.95
F.C. Wilson c Gardner b Jonassen 8 18 0 0 44.44
D.N. Wyatt c Healy b Schutt 25 25 2 0 100.00
K.H. Brunt Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 1lb 2
Total 38.1 Overs, 5 wkts 183
To Bat: 
K.H. Brunt,
L.A. Marsh,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone
K.L. Cross

Fall of Wickets

  1. 5 Jones 1.4ov
  2. 70 Knight 15.3ov
  3. 109 Sciver 23.4ov
  4. 140 Wilson 30.1ov
  5. 183 Wyatt 38.1ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M.L. Schutt 6 2 19 0 3.17
Perry 8 0 40 1 5.00
J.L. Jonassen 6.5 0 36 1 5.27
G. Wareham 6 0 32 0 5.33
A. Gardner 7 0 36 1 5.14
D.M. Kimmince 4 0 16 1 4.00

Match Details

Date
4th Jul 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
G D Lloyd, R T Robinson
TV Umpire
S Redfern

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 4, 2019 4:25pm

  • 38.1

    OUT! Caught. Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, to wicketkeeper, by Healy.

  •  

    37.6

    Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, to third man for 3 runs.

  •  

    37.5

    FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    37.4

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    37.3

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    37.2

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    37.1

    APPEAL! Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    36.6

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    36.5

    Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    36.4

    Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    36.3

    Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    36.2

    Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    36.1

    Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    35.6

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    35.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    35.4

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    35.3

    FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    35.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    35.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    34.6

    Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    34.5

    Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    34.4

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, defending, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    34.3

    Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    34.2

    FOUR! Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    34.1

    Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    33.6

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    33.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    33.4

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    33.3

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    33.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    33.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    32.6

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    32.5

    Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    32.4

    Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    32.3

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    32.2

    Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    32.1

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    31.6

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    31.5

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    31.4

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    31.3

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Scoop, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    31.2

    Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    31.1

    Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    30.6

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    30.5

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    30.4

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    30.3

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    30.2

    Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jonassen.

  • 30.1

    OUT! Caught. Jess Jonassen to Fran Wilson. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Gardner.

  •  

    29.6

    Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.

  •  

    29.5

    FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    29.4

    Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.3

    Delissa Kimmince to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    29.2

    Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    29.1

    Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.

Full Commentary