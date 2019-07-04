Cricket Match
England
183-5 (38.1 ov)
Australia
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|183-5 (38.1 ov)
|England Women are 183 for 5 with 11.5 overs left
England 1st Innings183-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|c Bolton b Perry
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50.00
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|111
|111
|12
|0
|100.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Haynes b Gardner
|17
|47
|2
|0
|36.17
|N.R. Sciver
|lbw Kimmince
|15
|19
|1
|0
|78.95
|F.C. Wilson
|c Gardner b Jonassen
|8
|18
|0
|0
|44.44
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Healy b Schutt
|25
|25
|2
|0
|100.00
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 1lb
|2
|Total
|38.1 Overs, 5 wkts
|183
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Jones 1.4ov
- 70 Knight 15.3ov
- 109 Sciver 23.4ov
- 140 Wilson 30.1ov
- 183 Wyatt 38.1ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M.L. Schutt
|6
|2
|19
|0
|3.17
|Perry
|8
|0
|40
|1
|5.00
|J.L. Jonassen
|6.5
|0
|36
|1
|5.27
|G. Wareham
|6
|0
|32
|0
|5.33
|A. Gardner
|7
|0
|36
|1
|5.14
|D.M. Kimmince
|4
|0
|16
|1
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, R T Robinson
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
Live Commentary
-
38.1
OUT! Caught. Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, cutting, to wicketkeeper, by Healy.
-
37.6
Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, to third man for 3 runs.
-
37.5
FOUR! Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
37.4
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
37.3
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
37.2
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
37.1
APPEAL! Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
36.6
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
-
36.5
Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
36.4
Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
36.3
Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 2 runs.
-
36.2
Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, flick, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
36.1
Megan Schutt to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
35.6
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
35.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
35.4
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.
-
35.3
FOUR! Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
35.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.
-
35.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
34.6
Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to gully for no runs.
-
34.5
Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
34.4
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, defending, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
34.3
Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
34.2
FOUR! Ellyse Perry to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
34.1
Ellyse Perry to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
33.6
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
33.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
33.4
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
33.3
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, dropped, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
33.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
33.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
32.6
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
32.5
Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
32.4
Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
32.3
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
32.2
Jess Jonassen to Danni Wyatt. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
32.1
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Yorker, pushing, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
31.6
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
31.5
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
31.4
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
31.3
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Scoop, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
31.2
Ashleigh Gardner to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, dropped, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
31.1
Ashleigh Gardner to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
30.6
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
30.5
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
30.4
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
30.3
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
30.2
Jess Jonassen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jonassen.
-
30.1
OUT! Caught. Jess Jonassen to Fran Wilson. Length ball, slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Gardner.
-
29.6
Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Healy.
-
29.5
FOUR! Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
29.4
Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
29.3
Delissa Kimmince to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
29.2
Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
29.1
Delissa Kimmince to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 2 runs.