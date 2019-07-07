Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

1-1
In Play
Badge

Australia

269-7  (50.0 ov)

England Women need 269 runs to win from 48.2 overs

England vs Australia

Women's Ashes LIVE!

Updates from the Women's Ashes as England try to fight back in the third ODI at Canterbury. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
7th Jul 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.E. Jones c sub b Perry 0
T.T. Beaumont Not out 1
H.C. Knight Not out 0
Extras 0
Total 1.4 Overs 1 - 1
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Perry 1 1 0 1
M.L. Schutt 0.2 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card