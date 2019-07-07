Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England Women need 269 runs to win from 48.2 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Spitfire Ground
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.E. Jones
|c sub b Perry
|0
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|1
|H.C. Knight
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.4 Overs
|1 - 1
Full Batting Card
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Perry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M.L. Schutt
|0.2
|0
|0
|0