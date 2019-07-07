Cricket Match
England
1-1
Australia
269-7 (50.0 ov)
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|1-1 (1.5 ov)
|Australia 1st
|269-7 (50.0 ov)
|England Women need 269 runs to win from 48.1 overs
England 1st Innings1-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|c sub b Perry
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|1
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Jones 0.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Perry
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.L. Schutt
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Australia 1st Innings269-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|c Wyatt b Sciver
|68
|66
|12
|0
|103.03
|N.E. Bolton
|lbw Shrubsole
|4
|16
|1
|0
|25.00
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|c Wilson b Sciver
|69
|68
|11
|0
|101.47
|E.A. Perry
|c Taylor b Sciver
|7
|17
|0
|0
|41.18
|R.L. Haynes
|c&b Ecclestone
|12
|25
|0
|0
|48.00
|B.L. Mooney
|lbw Cross
|19
|24
|2
|0
|79.17
|A.K. Gardner
|b Marsh
|29
|38
|3
|1
|76.32
|J.L. Jonassen
|Not out
|24
|34
|1
|0
|70.59
|D.M. Kimmince
|Not out
|18
|12
|2
|0
|150.00
|Extras
|15w, 4lb
|19
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|269
- To Bat:
- G.L. Wareham,
- M.L. Schutt
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Bolton 6.2ov
- 130 Healy 22.2ov
- 155 Lanning 26.6ov
- 161 Perry 28.3ov
- 188 Mooney 34.5ov
- 208 Haynes 39.3ov
- 232 Gardner 45.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shrubsole
|10
|2
|43
|1
|4.30
|K.L. Cross
|10
|0
|55
|1
|5.50
|S. Ecclestone
|10
|0
|50
|1
|5.00
|N.R. Sciver
|8
|0
|51
|3
|6.38
|L A Marsh
|9
|0
|50
|1
|5.56
|H.C. Knight
|3
|0
|16
|0
|5.33
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Jul 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Spitfire Ground
- Umpires
- G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
1.5
Megan Schutt to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
1.4
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.
1.3
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.
-
NEW BALL. Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
APPEAL! Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Healy, appeal made for Caught.
-
OUT! Caught (Sub). Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid on.
-
Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Back of a length, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
NEW BALL. Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, hit pad to point for no runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Beaumont.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Wide Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.
-
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, Scoop, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.
-
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, flick, to silly point for no runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
FOUR! Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Jones.
-
Kate Cross to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
Kate Cross to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
Laura Marsh to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
OUT! Bowled. Laura Marsh to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, Slog, missed to.
-
Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, hit pad to third slip for 1 run.
-
Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.
-
APPEAL! Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, by Shrubsole, appeal made for Caught.
-
Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Kate Cross to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
Kate Cross to Ashleigh Gardner. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, Slog, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Marsh.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
Wide Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower ball half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.
-
SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.