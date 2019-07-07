Cricket Match

Score Centre
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

1-1

In Play
Badge

Australia

269-7  (50.0 ov)

England Women need 269 runs to win from 48.1 overs

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
England 1st 1-1 (1.5 ov)
Australia 1st 269-7 (50.0 ov)
England 1st Innings1-1

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones c sub b Perry 0 3 0 0 0.00
T.T. Beaumont Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 0 4 0 0 0.00
Extras 0
Total 1.5 Overs, 1 wkts 1
To Bat: 
S.J. Taylor,
N.R. Sciver,
F.C. Wilson,
D.N. Wyatt,
A. Shrubsole,
S. Ecclestone,
L.A. Marsh,
K.L. Cross

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Jones 0.3ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
Perry 1 1 0 1 0
M.L. Schutt 0.2 0 0 0 0

Australia 1st Innings269-7

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy c Wyatt b Sciver 68 66 12 0 103.03
N.E. Bolton lbw Shrubsole 4 16 1 0 25.00
M.M. Lanning (c) c Wilson b Sciver 69 68 11 0 101.47
E.A. Perry c Taylor b Sciver 7 17 0 0 41.18
R.L. Haynes c&b Ecclestone 12 25 0 0 48.00
B.L. Mooney lbw Cross 19 24 2 0 79.17
A.K. Gardner b Marsh 29 38 3 1 76.32
J.L. Jonassen Not out 24 34 1 0 70.59
D.M. Kimmince Not out 18 12 2 0 150.00
Extras 15w, 4lb 19
Total 50.0 Overs, 7 wkts 269
To Bat: 
G.L. Wareham,
M.L. Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  1. 21 Bolton 6.2ov
  2. 130 Healy 22.2ov
  3. 155 Lanning 26.6ov
  4. 161 Perry 28.3ov
  5. 188 Mooney 34.5ov
  6. 208 Haynes 39.3ov
  7. 232 Gardner 45.5ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shrubsole 10 2 43 1 4.30
K.L. Cross 10 0 55 1 5.50
S. Ecclestone 10 0 50 1 5.00
N.R. Sciver 8 0 51 3 6.38
L A Marsh 9 0 50 1 5.56
H.C. Knight 3 0 16 0 5.33

Match Details

Date
7th Jul 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
G D Lloyd, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
R T Robinson

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 7, 2019 3:01pm

  •  

    1.5

    Megan Schutt to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    1.3

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Megan Schutt to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    APPEAL! Ellyse Perry to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Healy, appeal made for Caught.

  • 0.3

    OUT! Caught (Sub). Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid on.

  •  

    0.2

    Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Back of a length, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Ellyse Perry to Amy Jones. Length ball, defending, hit pad to point for no runs.

  •  

    49.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Beaumont.

  •  

    49.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    49.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    49.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    49.3

    Wide Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    49.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    49.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep backward square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    48.6

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, Scoop, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    48.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    48.4

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    48.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    48.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run.

  •  

    48.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    47.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    47.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Back of a length, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    47.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, flick, to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    47.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    47.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    47.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    46.6

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Short, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    46.5

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    46.4

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    46.3

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Back of a length, flick, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Jones.

  •  

    46.2

    Kate Cross to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    46.1

    Kate Cross to Delissa Kimmince. Slower length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    45.6

    Laura Marsh to Delissa Kimmince. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  • 45.5

    OUT! Bowled. Laura Marsh to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, Slog, missed to.

  •  

    45.4

    Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, hit pad to third slip for 1 run.

  •  

    45.3

    Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    45.2

    APPEAL! Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs, by Shrubsole, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    45.1

    Laura Marsh to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    44.6

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    44.5

    Kate Cross to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, Slog, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    44.4

    Kate Cross to Ashleigh Gardner. Back of a length, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    44.3

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Slower length ball, Slog, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    44.2

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    44.1

    Kate Cross to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    43.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    43.5

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    43.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    43.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Marsh.

  •  

    43.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Ashleigh Gardner. Half volley, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    43.1

    Sophie Ecclestone to Jess Jonassen. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    42.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    42.6

    Wide Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    42.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower ball half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    42.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    42.3

    SIX! Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower ball back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    42.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Slower length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    42.1

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Ashleigh Gardner. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

