Watch the pick of the action from day two of the Women's Ashes Test match at Taunton.

An Ellyse Perry masterclass - this time with the bat - left England with little hope of rescuing the Women's Ashes Test match or regaining the trophy.

Having resumed day two at Taunton on 84, the immovable all-rounder became just the fourth player in the history of the Women's game to score successive centuries in a Test match.

In between showing a solid defence, Perry found the boundary a couple of times during the morning as she reached three figures off 246 balls.

The Australian's elegant stay at the crease was eventually ended on 116 when she sent a full toss form Laura Marsh straight to Heather Knight at midwicket - the England captain holding on where she had failed to do so on day one.

Spinner Marsh also accounted for Rachael Haynes 13 runs short of a maiden Test hundred as the Southern Stars reached 341-5 at lunch, before persistent rain for the rest of the day ruled out any further play.

It may only be three-and-a-half matches into the Women's Ashes but Perry has already staked her claim for player of the tournament as she followed her impressive showing in the one-day internationals by surpassing yet more milestones.

Despite not playing an international red-ball in almost two year, the all-rounder - who struck an unbeaten 213 against England in their last Test meeting in November 2017 - did not miss a beat on Thursday when she pulled on whites once more.

Where the hosts' batters have so often looked unable to apply a successful defence against Perry's bowling during the series, the Australian provided a masterclass in defensive play over the course of four sessions.

"Test cricket is made for Ellyse Perry," Sky Sports commentator Mel Jones said. "Which is amazing to say when she is dominating the other two formats as well.

"She values the defensive stroke and that not only protects your wicket but also helps build some frustration within the England bowlers.

"Perry will be one of the greats of the game. We were sitting back and watching her bat and discussing how she was moved down to No.7 for the World T20 in the West indies and she came back and said 'hang on, I do not want that'.

"A lot of it comes from her worth ethic. You ask "why is she so good?", and you have to think about the hours she has spent and quality of the work she does outside of match time.

"She is a stickler for absolutely everything she does on the field and it translates off the field. The beauty as well is in the last 18 months she has mellowed off the field in a different way and she has got a wonderful balance now."

With three figures on the horizon at the start of play in an overcast Somerset on Friday, Perry could not be seduced into playing at the wider deliveries - having her lost her wicket in that way in all three ODIs.

In between showing off her perfect defence, Perry put away the poor balls - coming down the crease to Marsh and lofting the ball over long-on for a one-bounce four before dropping deep in her crease to smoke the spinner through midwicket for another boundary.

After taking a simple single to move on to 99 and take the strike for the next over, hesitation and nerves twice saw Perry come close to being run-out going for a quick single.

In the end she reached her century with an overthrow off the third ball of the 115th over, with the joy on Perry's face and her teammates clear.

"As an all-rounder she has had to be the best player I have ever seen," Sky Sports commentator and former England captain Charlotte Edwards added. "Without a doubt, she is the best player in the world right now.

"She was born to play Test cricket, if she were to play 100 Test matches I dread to think what her average would be. She is extraordinary and she is just getting better and better.

"I really admire the way she goes about batting, her desire to want to be at the crease and to value her wicket.

"You could see the elation on her face when she got her hundred again. Mel and I were both there when she scored the double century in North Sydney, she just loves batting.

"You have to admire her concentration, the girls don't get to play this format very often, so when she gets the opportunity she makes it count and she will not give her wicket away.

"She just keeps playing straight and to her strengths. You have to admire her and a lot of people could learn from how she goes about her batting."

And, if England are going to find a way to at least draw this Test match let alone find a way win - taking a leaf out of Perry's batting clinic would be a fine start.

Watch day three of the Women's Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Saturday.