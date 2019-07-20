Watch the pick of the action from day three of the Women's Ashes Test as Australia moved closer to the retaining their title.

​​​​​​​Sophie Molineux's three-wicket haul on Test debut for Australia reduced England to 199-6 leaving the hosts' chances of regaining the Women's Ashes all but over in Taunton.

The spinner dismissed an A-list cast of batters - Heather Knight (28), Amy Jones (64) and Sarah Taylor (5) - with England ending the day 221 behind the Southern Stars' first-innings score of 420-8 declared.

Although Jones struck a fine half-century on debut and Nat Sciver's unbeaten 62 provided some resistance the home side's decision to shut up shop in the final hour, scoring just 14 runs in final 15 overs of the day, meant England effectively ended their chances of pushing for victory in the must-win Test to keep the multi-format series alive.

Earlier, Beth Mooney grafted her way towards her own maiden Test half-century - the Southern Stars becoming only the second team in a Women's Tests to have five of their top score hit at least fifty as they declared on 420-8.

With 108 overs to be bowled on the final day in Somerset in Taunton, Australia are the only team realistically capable of winning the Test to make it a double celebration for the team in the West Country on Sunday.

Molineux enjoys dream debut

Despite having to wait over two days to get out on the pitch on her Test debut, Molineux finally came to the crease 34 balls into day three after Jess Jonassen was caught at backward point off Sciver.

Although Molineux was bowled for 21, her innings included two boundaries - the second of which a delightful square drive past point off a wide delivery from Anya Shrubsole.

Meg Lanning called her troops in just under half-an-hour before lunch after Mooney skied Sciver to Jones, who took a fine catch over her shoulder at short third man running back from backward point, having amassed 420-8 in their first innings.

Australia required only 13 balls to make the breakthrough, a full length in-swinger from Ellyse Perry bowling Tammy Beaumont for a three-ball duck as England trudged in 2-1 at tea.

And, Molineux was celebrating taking her first wicket in Test cricket only eight overs into her spell, removing Knight lbw before a brilliant one-handed throw from Nicole Bolton at cover saw Georgia Elwiss run out for nine to leave England wobbling on 111-3.

The hosts' next two wickets both fell to the 21-year-old spinner, a tame attempt to go over seeing Jones caught for a well-made 64 before Taylor was trapped lbw for only five.

Lanning's side continued to strike for a sixth wicket, Ashleigh Gardner eventually bowling Katherine Brunt via an inside edge to pick up her first Test wicket as England stumbled toward an inevitable third Women's Ashes series loss.

Jones and Sciver fight looks in vain

Under intense pressure, having lost opening partner Beaumont before lunch, Jones strode to the crease after the break yet to get off the mark - with Perry and Megan Schutt thundering in against her.

Though the opener began tentatively, batting partner Knight got into her flow early - smoking the Perry for three boundaries in six balls.

A nightmare first over for Tayla Vlaeminck, which started with a front-foot no-ball followed by five wides down the leg side, helped Jones to get moving - the England opener picking up the first boundary of her innings off the last ball as she slapped the ball away to the square leg ropes.

The England second-wicket pair grew more confident as the second session wore on, sharing a 79 run stand off 131 balls before she became Molineux's first victim.

Although Jones went on complete her half-century from 96 balls, becoming the first opener since Mandie Godliman in 2002 to reach the milestone on Test debut, she was unable to push on after tea as she holed-off to Haynes at mid-off.

Sciver played well and notched her first red-ball half-century off 88 balls but England ground to almost complete halt afterwards as any thoughts of pushing for a positive result in the match for the hosts disappeared.

