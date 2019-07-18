Cricket Match
Day 1 of 4
In Play
Australia Women are 33 for 1
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 22nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R White
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.J. Healy
|Not out
|26
|N.E. Bolton
|b Brunt
|6
|M.M. Lanning
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|8.3 Overs
|33 - 1
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|4.2
|1
|12
|1
|Shrubsole
|4
|1
|20
|0