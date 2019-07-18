Cricket Match

Day 1 of 4
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Australia

33-1  (8.5 ov)

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 33-1 (8.5 ov)
Australia 1st Innings33-1

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.J. Healy Not out 26 28 6 0 92.86
N.E. Bolton b Brunt 6 20 1 0 30.00
M.M. Lanning (c) Not out 0 5 0 0 0.00
Extras 1lb 1
Total 8.5 Overs, 1 wkts 33
To Bat: 
E.A. Perry,
R.L. Haynes,
B.L. Mooney,
S.G. Molineux,
A.K. Gardner,
J.L. Jonassen,
M.L. Schutt,
T.J. Vlaeminck

Fall of Wickets

  1. 25 Bolton 6.6ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 1 12 1 3.00
Shrubsole 4 1 20 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
18th - 22nd Jul 2019
Toss
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
M J Saggers, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
P K Baldwin
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
R White

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 18, 2019 11:36am

  •  

    8.5

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    8.4

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    8.3

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    8.2

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    8.1

    Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    7.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    7.1

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep cover for 4 runs.

  • 6.6

    OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, missed to.

  •  

    6.5

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, glancing, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Half volley, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    5.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    4.6

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    4.4

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Short, pulling, Played in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.

  •  

    3.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    3.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    3.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, hit pad to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    1.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    1.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    0.6

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    0.2

    Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

Full Commentary