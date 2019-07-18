Cricket Match
England
Australia
33-1 (8.5 ov)
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|33-1 (8.5 ov)
|Australia Women are 33 for 1
Australia 1st Innings33-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Healy
|Not out
|26
|28
|6
|0
|92.86
|N.E. Bolton
|b Brunt
|6
|20
|1
|0
|30.00
|M.M. Lanning (c)
|Not out
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|8.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|33
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Bolton 6.6ov
Match Details
- Date
- 18th - 22nd Jul 2019
- Toss
- Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- P K Baldwin
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- R White
Live Commentary
-
8.5
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
8.4
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
8.3
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
8.2
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
8.1
Katherine Brunt to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
7.6
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
7.5
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to point for no runs.
-
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
7.1
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
6.6
OUT! Bowled. Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, missed to.
-
6.5
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
6.4
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
6.3
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
6.2
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
6.1
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, glancing, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.6
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
5.5
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Half volley, driving, Played past deep point for 4 runs.
-
5.4
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
5.3
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
5.1
Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
4.6
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
4.5
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
4.4
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brunt.
-
4.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Short, pulling, Played in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
4.1
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
3.6
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
3.5
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Shrubsole.
-
3.4
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
3.3
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
3.2
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
3.1
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
2.6
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, hit pad to third slip for no runs.
-
2.5
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
2.4
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
2.3
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
-
1.6
FOUR! Anya Shrubsole to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, driving, Played past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
1.5
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run.
-
1.4
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
1.3
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
1.2
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
1.1
Anya Shrubsole to Nicole Bolton. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.6
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
0.5
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.4
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, Played to third slip for no runs.
-
0.3
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, working, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.2
Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, Leave, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Katherine Brunt to Alyssa Healy. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Taylor.