England earned their first win of the ICC Women's World T20 as they eased to a seven-wicket (DLS) win against Bangladesh inside 10 overs in St Lucia.

Kirstie Gordon (3-16) starred with the ball, picking the second-best figures on debut for an England bower, dismissing Ayasha Rahman (39), Rumana Ahmed (10) and Lata Mondal as Bangladesh were restricted to 76-9.

England's chase got off to a disastrous start as Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun trapped Danni Wyatt lbw for a first-ball duck and had Tammy Beaumont caught at point for two.

Amy Jones (28 not out) and Nat Sciver (23) shared a 38-run third-wicket stand and although there was a brief rain delay, Heather Knight struck two boundaries to give England a simple win.

The boundaries were brought in to 55 meters and England put in a clinical performance with the ball first up as Anya Shrubsole and Sciver got plenty of early lateral movement and picked up a scalp each as Bangladesh were reduced to 3-2.

Opener Rahman was the only player that managed to make use of the short boundaries, striking two fours and three big sixes in an entertaining innings before being caught in the deep off Gordon.

Rumana and Jahanara Alam (12) were the only other players who managed to hit a boundary as England's spinners dominated with Gordon outfoxing Bangladesh's middle-order.

Linsey Smith (1-17) also picked up a wicket on debut, Sanjida Islam floating the ball straight to mid-off, while Sophie Ecclestone (1-20) tested the batters.

Despite chasing a low total, the early loss of Wyatt and Beaumont left England 13-2, but wicketkeeper-batsman Jones kept a calm head and - requiring just nine runs from seven overs after the restart - Knight needed just three balls to get her side's first win of the tournament.

