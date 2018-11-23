Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

116-2
Result
Badge

India

112

England Women win by 8 wickets

England vs India

England cruise to eight-wicket win over India to reach Women's World T20 final

Watch England play Australia in the ICC Women's World T20 final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30pm on Saturday

Sciver (left) and Jones (right) both hit England's first half-centuries of the tournament

Nat Sciver and Amy Jones struck unbeaten fifties as England cruised to an eight-wicket win over India, setting up a clash against Australia in the Women's World T20 final.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Heather Knight picked up a superb 3-9 and Kirstie Gordon took 2-20 as Harmanpreet Kaur's side suffered an almighty collapse of 8-23 to be bowled out for 112 in 19.3 overs.

In response, openers Tammy Beaumont (one) and Danni Wyatt (8) fell cheaply but Sciver and Jones shared an impressive 92-run third-wicket partnership as England coasted home with 17 balls remaining.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

2018 Final

November 24, 2018, 11:30pm


Remote Record

India's decision to omit fit-again batter Mithali Raj raised a few eyebrows at the toss as captain Kaur opted to bat first on the slow turning pitch.

Smriti Mandhana got off to a flying start, making the most of being put down at cover by Sophie Ecclestone on 13, as she struck five fours and a six - but the England spinner atoned for her mistake by taking a simple return-catch to dismiss the Indian opener for 34.

The rest of the batting line-up struggled to find the fluency that Mandhana had and although Jermimah Rodrigues (26) and Kaur (16) shared a 36-run third-wicket stand, India capitulated as they collapsed from 89-3 to 112 all out.

Heather Knight will be on hat-trick with the first ball of her next over in the competition

Brilliant fielding played a large part in creating the pressure that led to the collapse, with England pulling off three run outs, while captain Knight's brilliant spell saw her have Dayalan Hemalatha and Anuja Patil caught off consecutive balls.

At the halfway stage the run-chase seemed far from a formality with plenty of turn available, India's spinners having impressed throughout the duration of the tournament and England's top-order having failed to fire during the group stages.

And, India got a breakthrough after just nine balls as Beaumont picked out midwicket and fellow opener Wyatt also headed back to the pavilion soon after having slapped Deepti Sharma to deep midwicket.

Amy Jones scored her maiden T20I half-century

But, the turning point in the match then came when new batter Sciver was dropped at square leg on two by Poonam Yadav and the all-rounder produced a chance-less innings from then on, striking five fours in her 39-ball 52.

Jones too looked calmed at the crease, striking the first ball of the 18th over to the boundary to bring her first T20I fifty and seal a convincing win.

Australia's crushing 71-run victory over reigning champions Windies in their knockout match means England will have a chance to get revenge for their semi-final defeat against the Southern Stars in the previous World T20 in India two years ago.

Watch England play Australia in the ICC Women's World T20 final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30pm on Saturday.

Match Details

Date
23rd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
S George, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
J Williams

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.N. Wyatt c Rodrigues b Sharma 8
T.T. Beaumont c Reddy b Yadav 1
A.E. Jones Not out 53
N.R. Sciver Not out 52
Extras 2w, 2
Total 17.1 Overs 116 - 2
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
D.B. Sharma 4 0 24 1
R.P. Yadav 4 0 20 1
A.A. Patil 3.1 0 27 0
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 29 0
D. Hemalatha 1 0 10 0
J.I. Rodrigues 1 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK