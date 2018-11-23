Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

Badge

India

88-2  (13.3 ov)

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 88-2 (13.3 ov)
India 1st Innings88-2

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Bhatia c Sciver b Knight 11 19 0 0 57.89
S.S. Mandhana c&b Ecclestone 34 23 5 1 147.83
J.I. Rodrigues Not out 25 24 3 0 104.17
H. Kaur (c) Not out 14 15 0 1 93.33
Extras 2w, 2b, 4
Total 13.3 Overs, 2 wkts 88
To Bat: 
D. Hemalatha,
D.B. Sharma,
V. Krishnamurthy,
A.A. Patil,
R.P. Yadav,
A. Reddy,
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 43 Mandhana 5.6ov
  2. 53 Bhatia 8.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shrubsole 2 0 12 0 6.00
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 0 8.00
S. Ecclestone 3 0 21 1 7.00
D. Hazell 3 0 15 0 5.00
K.L. Gordon 2.1 0 12 0 5.54
H.C. Knight 1 0 5 1 5.00

Match Details

Date
23rd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Umpires
S George, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
J Williams