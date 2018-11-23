Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
In Play
India
88-2 (13.3 ov)
India Women are 88 for 2 with 6.3 overs left
England vs India
|India 1st
|88-2 (13.3 ov)
|India Women are 88 for 2 with 6.3 overs left
India 1st Innings88-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bhatia
|c Sciver b Knight
|11
|19
|0
|0
|57.89
|S.S. Mandhana
|c&b Ecclestone
|34
|23
|5
|1
|147.83
|J.I. Rodrigues
|Not out
|25
|24
|3
|0
|104.17
|H. Kaur (c)
|Not out
|14
|15
|0
|1
|93.33
|Extras
|2w, 2b,
|4
|Total
|13.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|88
Fall of Wickets
- 43 Mandhana 5.6ov
- 53 Bhatia 8.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shrubsole
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|S. Ecclestone
|3
|0
|21
|1
|7.00
|D. Hazell
|3
|0
|15
|0
|5.00
|K.L. Gordon
|2.1
|0
|12
|0
|5.54
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd - 26th Nov 2018
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
- Umpires
- S George, C A Polosak
- TV Umpire
- G O Brathwaite
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- J Williams