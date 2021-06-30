Cricket Match
India Women are 77 for 2 with 33.3 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jun 2021
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Umpires
- N J Llong, R J Warren
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- A Harris
india BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S.S. Mandhana
|b Cross
|22
|S. Verma
|Not out
|44
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Brunt b Cross
|8
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|16.3 Overs
|77 - 2
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|4
|0
|29
|0
|Shrubsole
|5
|1
|16
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|4.2
|0
|20
|0
|K.L. Cross
|3
|0
|12
|2