Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

India

77-2  (16.3 ov)

India Women are 77 for 2 with 33.3 overs left

England vs India

England Women vs India Women LIVE!

Text commentary and in-play clips from the second ODI in Taunton. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Details

Date
30th Jun 2021
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
N J Llong, R J Warren
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
A Harris

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.S. Mandhana b Cross 22
S. Verma Not out 44
J.I. Rodrigues c Brunt b Cross 8
Extras 3w, 3
Total 16.3 Overs 77 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 4 0 29 0
Shrubsole 5 1 16 0
S. Ecclestone 4.2 0 20 0
K.L. Cross 3 0 12 2
Full Bowling Card